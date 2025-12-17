The release of the Volkswagen Tayron (pronounced Tie-ron) earlier this year was fascinating. And that’s because the Tiguan Allspace has been a sales success in Australia, yet Volkswagen made the big call to replace its popular, well-known nameplate with a new name that needs to be promoted in a very crowded marketplace. The resulting SUV was present at Lang Lang for Wheels COTY testing.

From the minute the first drive loops were done, all judges knew this was yet another high quality Volkswagen SUV.

“Feels solid,” said Robinson. “Drives beautifully,” said Gover. “It’s got some punch to it,” said Morley.

And yet, none of that is surprising. Wheels is accustomed to expecting quality from a new Volkswagen, and that’s exactly what the Tayron delivers.

The judges had the 150 TSI Elegance for COTY, with a starting price of $59,490 before on-road costs. If you think you’re getting a lot of SUV for the money, you are. On demand all-wheel drive, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, and 150kW/320Nm. Volkswagen’s seven-speed dual clutch is a good one, and the claimed 7.7L/100km is frugal for an SUV of this size and capability. Keep in mind, too, you can get into a Tayron for as little as $48,290 before on-road costs.

Tayron has value covered, then, with a sharp starting price, a long list of standard equipment, and a cabin that features both quality design and choice of materials.

Factor in Volkswagen’s strong value on the second-hand market and it means you know exactly what you’re in for if you buy a Tayron. Value plays a large part in why it gets down to the pointy end of the field this year.

In a sea of otherwise unassuming SUVs, the judges noted the new Tayron’s ability to stand out from the crowd with classy styling and distinct LED light signatures that ensure you won’t blend into the crowd. Once again, Volkswagen has delivered an upmarket yet understated design that ensures the buyer will feel good about their purchase. While that’s not something you can measure, it is important in a style-conscious world.

Australians are hoovering up SUVs in this segment in ever increasing numbers. Where once sedans dotted the highways and cities, medium and large SUVs are now the default family vehicles of choice, and Volkswagen has made a habit of delivering a luxury experience for those buyers without the luxury price tag. The desire for a three-row SUV is rabid, to say the least, and the Tayron picks up where Tiguan Allspace left off in this space.

Attention to detail inside the cabin is a strong point. That’s true of even the base 110TSI model, but the 150TSI we have on test is well-equipped, premium and comfortable. Volkswagen has fitted acoustic glass for example, to ensure noise intrusion is controlled as much as possible. “It’s genuinely quiet out on the road loop,” Gover said. That sense of insulation on any road surface, at any speed, only adds to the premium feel when you’re on the move.

The judges all noted the third row as ‘occasional only’ for adults, but it will work for those of you with children you need to get to and from the weekly sports run. There’s a five-seater as well, with luggage space for that model coming in at 885L, countering the seven-seater’s 850L. The judges loved the near-flat floor in the boot space, too, meaning it’s actually useful for loading and transporting items.

Volkswagen’s tech inclusions work, repeatedly and reliably, and are easy to decipher for first timers. How about putting the wireless charge pad somewhere that isn’t in the way? Done. On the subject of smartphones, connect yours and it stays connected. Numerous other manufacturers could take note of Volkswagen’s determination to blend modern technology with a more traditional feel to the gauges and controls, listening to feedback for some previous models that had moved too far in the direction of less is more. As such, there is nothing to fear in regard to working out and getting familiar with the controls you’ll be using on a daily basis.

Where the Tayron impressed the judges most, though, was from behind the wheel. Keep in mind, the range topper gets 195kW/400Nm Golf GTI power, but this 150TSI is plenty fast enough on any road, even in variable conditions. Lang Lang offered up its customary four-seasons-in-one-day variability, and even torrential rain couldn’t unsettle the Tayron when hustled at speed.

The 150TSI is absolutely more rapid and more capable than this segment calls for. Grip is excellent, bump insulation is impressive and the general ride quality – especially when added to the level of cabin refinement – is beautifully catered for. The Tayron’s steering, brakes and all-round balance are fantastic, meaning you have to try hard to unsettle it.

Tayron isn’t perfect, but it’s fair to note that no COTY entrant is, even if some come close. As noted, the third row seats are tight, pricing – despite still being sharp – is a steeper ask than the Tiguan Allspace it replaces and the R-Line suspension tune is not for Australia’s less than average outer urban road network.

The Tayron is however, an excellent SUV from a manufacturer making a habit of executing them. It takes a deserving seat out of the early rounds of judging for this year’s COTY and ensures family buyers can still have some fun behind the wheel. Even the judges will admit the Tayron is evidence that SUVs don’t need to be bloated and boring. Still, it’s not quite a Car of the Year.

Specs

Price $59,490 (MSRP) Body Five-door, seven-seat SUV Drive All-wheel drive (on demand) Drivetrain 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol Power 150kW @ 6000rpm Torque 320Nm @ 1500-4400rpm Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Consumption 7.7L/100km Kerb weight 1829kg (tare) 0-100km/h 7.4 sec L/W/H/W-B 4792/1853/1674/2791mm Boot space 345L/850L/1905L Warranty 5yr/unlimited km Safety rating 5 star ANCAP (2025)