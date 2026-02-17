MINI owners and enthusiasts gathered at Mount Panorama Circuit over the weekend to mark 60 years since the brand’s landmark victory at the 1966 Gallaher 500 at Bathurst.

The anniversary commemorates the race in which a Morris Mini Cooper S, driven by Australian Bob Holden and Finnish rally driver Rauno Aaltonen, claimed outright honours against larger and more powerful rivals. Minis filled the first nine places on the starting grid that year, and their win is widely regarded as one of the most significant upsets in Australian touring car history.

To acknowledge the milestone, 25 classic and modern MINI models completed a ceremonial lap of the 6.2km Mount Panorama layout. The field included restored 1960s-era cars alongside contemporary John Cooper Works variants, linking the brand’s past and present on the same stretch of bitumen where the original victory was achieved.

The 1966 result cemented the Mini Cooper S as a serious competition car in Australia. Throughout the 1960s, the compact British-built model recorded multiple class wins and competitive outright performances in touring car racing, rallying and hill climbs. Its combination of front-wheel drive, light weight and sharp handling proved effective on tight circuits and technical road courses.

Historic Minis continue to compete in club-level and historic racing events across Australia, particularly at Bathurst, where the model retains a strong following among competitors and spectators alike.

The anniversary event also comes during a period of renewed interest in the MINI brand locally. In 2025, MINI reported a 38 per cent increase in Australian sales compared with the previous year. Sales of John Cooper Works performance variants rose sharply, accounting for just over one-fifth of total deliveries.

While the modern brand has evolved significantly since the 1960s, the Bathurst win remains a defining chapter in its motorsport history – one still remembered on the mountain six decades later.