Mini, the iconic British now-BMW-owned premium small car brand, loves to try new ideas. Since it was relaunched for the modern era back in 2001, we’ve seen it expand from the three-door hatchback form it’s known for multiple times with cars like the Paceman, Clubman and Countryman.

The latest is the Aceman, which is the taller five-door version of the electric Cooper, sitting below the Countryman SUV. How does it measure up to rivals, given the $60K-plus price tag?

Price and equipment:

2025 Mini Aceman pricing (plus on-road costs):

SE Favoured $60,990 JCW Favoured $65,990

2

Mini Aceman SE Favoured standard equipment:

19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Dusk- and rain-activated all-LED lighting

LED front and rear daytime running lights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Black roof, mirrors and roof rails

Auto-dimming/auto-folding exterior mirrors

Keyless entry with push button start and automatic walk away locking

Digital key functionality

Panoramic glass roof

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Synthetic leather upholstery

Electric front seats with driver’s memory and massaging

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Head-up display

9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen with live services

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Augmented reality satellite navigation with live traffic

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

315W 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Wireless phone charger

4x USB-C charging ports

2x charging cables

‘Mini Experience’ modes that change the interior lighting, touchscreen and driving dynamics

Interior camera

Automatic parking

Aceman SE Favoured safety features:

9x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Adaptive lane guidance

Lane keeping assistance

Auto high beam

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Safe exit assist

Driver attention monitoring

Traffic sign recognition

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

The Aceman is unrated by ANCAP, but was given a five-star Euro NCAP rating earlier in 2025 with scores of 83 per cent for adult occupant protection, 87 per cent for child occupant protection, 77 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 79 per cent for safety assistance.

1

Interior, practicality and bootspace

The cabin of the latest-generation Mini products will immediately feel familiar to anybody who has experienced a modern era Mini with a huge circular display in the centre of the dashboard. It’s synonymous with the Mini brand, though the cabin is more minimalist than previous models in line with the latest BMW products, such as the X3.

The cloth trim on the dashboard adds visual appeal, as does the lovely petrol blue synthetic leather upholstery, but beyond the cloth trim and funky details such as the cute central storage box, the materials are less impressive with plenty of hard plastics that feel cheaper than the Aceman’s $60,000+ asking price would suggest.

The 9.4-inch touchscreen runs the latest ‘Mini OS9’ software accompanied by a cute dog voice assistant named Spike. It’s well featured and the graphics are sharp and colourful, but the layout is initially confusing and familiarisation can be slow. The ‘Mini Experience’ modes offer some character and change the main screen with views such as a classic Mini speedometer.

2

As with many modern cars, the majority of the Aceman’s functions are controlled through the touchscreen, with button functions limited to the volume, experience and gear selectors, hazard lights and front and rear demisters. The touchscreen offers no haptic feedback so quick changes, such as lowering or raising the temperature, can take two or three presses while driving. Not ideal.

Front seat comfort is excellent, with plenty of electric adjustment for both seats, though covered storage is limited to just the tiny box between the seats. Open storage is more effective, with big door bins and a massive centre console, including a wireless charger and two USB-C ports. The driving position is great, though the tiny flip-up head-up display forces you to look too far down – a proper HUD located higher would be great.

The rear cabin of the Aceman is larger than the five-door Cooper hatchback, but hardly commodious. The two average-sized adults will fit fine with just enough headroom and legroom, and the standard panoramic roof adds light to an otherwise snug cabin. Map and door pockets feature, as does one cupholder and two USB-C charging ports, but no air vents or central armrest.

The Aceman’s boot further illustrates its positioning in the Mini range, wedged in between the Cooper and the Countryman at 300 litres with the seats up and 1005 litres with them folded. Handy touches include a dual-level boot floor, under-floor storage for the charging cables and a 12V socket. Features that you’d expect for the price, such as an electric tailgate or a spare wheel, aren’t available.

2

Range, charging and efficiency

Under the body of the Aceman SE is a 49.2kWh lithium-ion battery that’s good for 406km of range on the WLTP cycle. That powers a front-mounted 160kW/330Nm electric motor, which propels the Aceman SE to 100km/h in a claimed 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 170km/h – it’s appropriately punchy for its intended audience.

The claimed WLTP efficiency is 14.4kWh/100km, and we achieved a slightly higher 15.9kWh/100km rating in mixed driving. DC fast charging up to 95kW allows for a 10-80 per cent charging time in as little as 31 minutes, though a higher peak charging speed would be good considering that it’s aimed at city dwellers and many likely won’t have access to overnight charging, instead relying on public chargers.

On the road

As is the reputation of Mini products, the Aceman is quite fun to drive. It feels agile and sharp despite its porky 1710kg kerb weight, and it proves that EVs can be a good time from behind the wheel. On the flip side, thanks to its standard 19-inch wheels and firm suspension, it’s also quite firm around town and even the smallest of bumps can be felt. If you’re no stranger to the Mini brand that will feel familiar, but newcomers might be surprised at just how much of the road you feel in the Aceman.

The drive experience is otherwise quite refined with little in the way of road noise and its active safety features are excellent, providing assisted but not overbearing coverage when driving. The adaptive lane guidance is particularly well tuned, while we also really like the 360-degree camera, which looks great on the huge central touchscreen.

2

Service and warranty

The Mini Aceman is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty with five years of roadside assistance and eight years/160,000km of warranty coverage for the battery.

Mini offers two ‘Service Inclusive’ pre-paid service packages: four years for $1500 ($375 per year) or six years for $2225 ($371 per year). Like related BMW models, the Mini Aceman doesn’t have set service intervals and the cars will decide when they need servicing.

Verdict: Should I buy a Mini Aceman SE?

There’s no denying that the Mini Aceman SE will appeal to a specific customer base, one that is looking for a premium small car and doesn’t mind its smaller dimensions and higher asking price.

That’s nothing new to the Mini brand, but the Aceman takes that specific appeal further by being powered by electricity. Its range and charging stats are nothing special in today’s market, yet there’s also less ‘Mini-ness’ in that there’s no personalisation beyond colours – no coloured roof or stripes choices, and no options either.

However, those who can get beyond those quibbles will find a small SUV-like EV that’s great to drive, reasonably practical, packed with character everywhere, loaded with standard features and surprisingly quick. Choice is a great thing and while there may be more practical, longer-range and better value alternatives, with Mini, if you know, you know.

Mini Aceman SE rivals:

Jeep Avenger

Kia EV3

Volvo EX30

Specifications

Model Mini Aceman SE Favoured Price $60,990 plus on-road costs Peak power 160kW Peak torque 330Nm 0-100km/h 7.1 seconds (claimed) Top speed 170km/h (claimed) Battery 49.2kWh lithium-ion Driving range (WLTP claimed) 406km Efficiency (claimed/as tested) 14.4kWh/100km, 15.9kWh/100km Peak DC charging speed 95kW 10-80% peak charging time 31 mins Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase) 4079/1754/1514/2606mm Kerb weight 1710kg Bootspace (seats up/down) 300 litres/1005 litres On sale Now