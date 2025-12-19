Why the Wildtrak Was the Right Fit for Leigh

For Melbourne gym owner Leigh Whitney, the search for a new ute was all about finding a vehicle that could match his active family lifestyle. After test-driving multiple models and diving deep into 4×4 comparisons, the next-gen Ford Ranger Wildtrak consistently came out on top. It had every feature he wanted, the right blend of capability and value, and a reputation for comfort and usability that suited their five-person household perfectly.

Life With the Next-Gen Ranger

Stepping out of his eight-year-old BT-50 and into the Wildtrak felt like shifting forward a generation. The technology alone — adaptive cruise control, driver-awareness systems, Apple CarPlay and the large central display — transformed Leigh’s day-to-day driving. Whether he’s commuting around Hampton, running errands for his gym Sweat Master, or doing school runs, the Wildtrak feels refined, intuitive and surprisingly easy to manoeuvre.

Family Adventures, Mountain Bikes and Snow Trips

Weekends for the Whitney family revolve around activity — mountain biking, sport, and longer road trips whenever time allows. The Ranger’s tub effortlessly fits three or four bikes, made even easier with the addition of a rack and the electric roller shutter. On bigger trips, everything goes in the back — wet, dirty, bulky, it doesn’t matter — and the Wildtrak never feels weighed down.

Snow destinations like Thredbo, Perisher and Jindabyne are regular stops on their calendar. With five on board and a full load of gear, the Ranger stays stable and smooth, making long-distance runs feel effortless. Now that Leigh has a proper 4×4 — not just a 4×2 — he’s excited to explore more trails in the mountains and make four-wheel driving a bigger part of future trips.

1

The Comfort and Tech That Make Long Drives Easy

Compared to his previous utes, the Wildtrak’s ride quality stands out immediately. The adaptive cruise control takes the fatigue out of long drives, while the advanced lighting system — which automatically adjusts to highlight dark patches on country roads — has become a favourite feature for family trips to Sydney. The whole vehicle simply feels designed around effortless travel.

1

A Versatile Ute Built for Their Busy Family Lifestyle

What Leigh appreciates most is the Wildtrak’s versatility. It handles weekday errands as easily as it handles long-haul family travel, outdoor adventures and off-road plans. His young son loves the tech and the “cool-factor”, his mates rate the look, and Leigh sees it as a ute that enhances how they live — making every trip smoother, easier and more enjoyable. For a family constantly on the move, the Ranger fits perfectly into every part of the lifestyle they love.

1