Why the Ranger Was the Clear Choice

For Stuart, owning a ute has always been about more than practicality. It’s about safety for his family, capability for his work, and the freedom to get outdoors whenever the opportunity comes up. After doing his homework, comparing models, and thinking long-term, he landed on a vehicle that ticks every box: the Ford Ranger PX3 XLT 3.2-litre diesel dual-cab — one of the final PX3 models.

Life With the PX3 XLT

Three years in, Stuart’s confidence hasn’t wavered. His Ranger is covered by a five-year warranty, including parts, and he keeps it serviced at the Ford centre in Brookvale.

Most of his driving is close to home on the Northern Beaches. Living in Allambie Heights means short, frequent trips — school drop-offs, commuting to work, and errands within five kilometres of home. But that everyday ease is exactly what he loves. The Ranger feels steady, predictable and comfortable, whether he’s carrying gear, the family, or both.

When the Ranger Needs to Work Hard — It Does

Stuart has put the Ranger to the test with towing, too. One of his standout moments was hiring a 15-foot caravan in Western Sydney and heading up to the Central Coast with his wife and son.

It wasn’t just the towing ability that impressed him — it was the confidence. The 3.2-litre diesel had all the power he needed for overtaking on the highway, and he never felt unsettled or underpowered.

1

Taking the Ranger Off-Road — Including the Stockton Beach Sand Dunes

Stuart loves getting the Ranger off the bitumen, and he’s taken it through challenging terrain. A favourite is a track outside Goulburn, featuring steep climbs, river crossings and wombat holes. The PX3 XLT handles it all — stable, capable and fun.

1

A Ute That Fits Every Part of Stuart’s Life

For Stuart, the PX3 XLT isn’t just a vehicle. It’s a safe family car, a reliable workhorse, and an adventure-ready 4WD that opens the door to experiences — from local errands to off-road weekends to unexpected dune-driving detours. It’s the capability, comfort and confidence that keep him loving it every day.

1