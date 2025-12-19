Why Connor Chose the Ranger

For Connor McNally, an event manager for Cricket Australia, life is constantly moving — early mornings, shifting venues, and quick escapes whenever time allows. When he bought his 2016 Ford Ranger toward the end of the COVID-era market chaos, he needed a ute that was powerful, affordable and ready for anything. The Ranger stood out for its real-world capability: strong towing performance, rear diff lock as standard, and the reliability he could trust day in, day out.

How the Ranger Fits His Work and Travel

Across Melbourne and beyond, Connor uses the Ranger as a mobile workspace. The metal canopy and custom rear setup let him haul equipment between offices and event sites without fuss. But once the work week wraps, the Ranger transforms into his getaway vehicle. With a dual-battery system and fridge running full-time, he can throw a swag in the back, hook up a trailer or take off for a spontaneous winter trip with almost zero prep.

Connor McNally’s 2016 Ford Ranger

Towing, Trips and Real-World Capability

What Connor values most is how consistently the Ranger delivers. From towing his 1,600kg boat to running long highway stretches, it feels surefooted and strong — a big step up from other vehicles he’s towed with, including an MU-X. Even in Tasmania’s freezing August weather or South Australia’s 38-degree heat, the Ranger never faltered. And with a lift and plenty of clearance, it’s taken him deep into the kind of tracks he lives for.

Taking the Ranger Further — From Tasmania to the Gibb River Road

Connor’s Ranger has carried him across some of the most memorable corners of the country: the wild west coast of Tasmania, the sweeping beaches of Rapid Bay, and iconic outback favourites like Cash Island, the Gibb River Road and the Dampier Peninsula. Whether he’s travelling solo or with his partner, the Ranger has even doubled as home for month-long stretches — something few vehicles can genuinely handle.

A Dependable Companion for Every Chapter of His Life

At close to 240,000km, with dents and scratches inherited from previous owners, Connor’s Ranger wears its history proudly. To him, that’s the beauty of it. It’s dependable, capable and always ready for what’s next. Whether towing, camping or simply squeezing more adventure into his weekends, the Ranger is the vehicle that keeps pace with every part of his life.