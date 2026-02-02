Ferrari’s newest flagship supercar is as confrontational to drive as it is to look at. By addressing the shortcomings of the SF90 and amplifying the drama, speed and sense of occasion, Ferrari has created a machine that feels purpose-built for the modern era. It is extravagantly expensive and unapologetically extreme, but as a car designed to be driven and savoured, the new Testarossa earns its place at the summit of Ferrari’s road-going lineup.

The name alone carries weight. The new Ferrari 849 Testarossa references its mechanical makeup, with eight cylinders and 490cc per cylinder, but the badge only hints at what lies beneath. This is a plug-in hybrid supercar producing a combined 773kW, capable of accelerating from 0–100km/h in around 2.3 seconds and pushing on to a top speed beyond 340km/h. Figures like these put it firmly among the world’s fastest production cars.

Under the skin, a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 produces 611kW on its own, supplemented by three electric motors — two driving the front wheels and one integrated at the rear. Together, they deliver a staggering 842Nm of torque. The hybrid system also allows limited electric-only driving, with a modest battery providing enough range for short, low-speed trips. At speed, the Testarossa generates enormous aerodynamic grip, producing hundreds of kilograms of downforce and enabling lap times at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track that eclipse even halo cars of the past.

In person, the car is intimidating. It appears wide and muscular, with an aggressive stance and an exhaust note that leaves no doubt about its intent. Yet step inside and the experience changes. Ferrari has clearly focused on making the Testarossa more approachable from behind the wheel. The cabin layout has been simplified, addressing criticism of overly complex touch controls in recent models. Physical buttons have returned for key functions, including a proper starter button and a dedicated selector for the hybrid system’s drive modes.

The driving position is spot on, with excellent visibility for a car of this performance level and a steering wheel inspired by Ferrari’s Formula One program. The ride is firm, as expected, but surprisingly compliant given the car’s capabilities. Two suspension setups are offered, with the track-focused Assetto Fiorano delivering sharper responses at the expense of comfort.

At low speeds, the Testarossa is calm and manageable, even refined. In Hybrid or EV modes it glides quietly, belying its potential. Switch into Performance or Qualifying, however, and the character changes dramatically. Acceleration becomes brutal, the all-wheel-drive system delivering relentless traction, while the steering and brakes provide clarity and confidence rarely matched in cars of this power.

There are compromises. The ride may prove harsh on imperfect roads, and despite improvements, parts of the interface remain complex. The price, likely approaching $800,000 in Australian terms before options, places it well beyond reach for most buyers.

Yet judged on what it sets out to be — a cutting-edge Ferrari that blends hybrid technology with genuine driver involvement — the new Testarossa succeeds emphatically. It is outrageous, demanding and unforgettable, exactly as a Ferrari flagship should be.

