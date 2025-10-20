Ferrari has revealed its latest bespoke creation, the SC40 – a one-off commission crafted for a private client and inspired by one of the most legendary models in the brand’s history, the Ferrari F40.

Based on the 296 GTB, the SC40 blends modern hybrid performance with retro styling cues, bringing a new level of exclusivity to Ferrari’s Special Projects portfolio. While Ferrari has not disclosed pricing, such one-off models are traditionally valued well above A$5 million, reflecting their rarity and custom craftsmanship.

The owner of the SC40 requested a design that echoed the spirit of the iconic F40 from the late 1980s. The result is a striking exterior that reinterprets classic elements through a contemporary lens. The car features sharp, angular surfaces and a dramatic fixed rear wing that pays homage to the F40’s unmistakable aerodynamic profile.

At the front, the SC40 stands out with its distinctive headlight design. The headlights sit beneath a darkened cover and extend down into the bumper, framing a wide grille that gives the car a purposeful and aggressive stance. Along the sides, the doors narrow toward the sills, making way for large side air intakes that feed cooling air to the V6 hybrid power unit.

Ferrari has also incorporated the split-line body detail seen on the F40 and F50, a subtle nod to its motorsport heritage.

The rear of the SC40 is equally dramatic. A fully open tail section improves heat extraction from the engine bay, while a large diffuser maximises aerodynamic efficiency at high speeds. Slim LED lighting elements complete the minimalist yet futuristic appearance.

Inside, the SC40 retains the digital cockpit layout of the 296 GTB, but its finishes draw directly from the original F40. This includes extensive use of exposed carbon fibre with a greenish tint – an aesthetic reference to the carbon-kevlar composites used by Ferrari during the 1980s.

The carbon theme stretches across the floor, cabin walls and beneath the rear clamshell, adding both visual drama and lightweight performance engineering.

Beneath the rear clamshell lies the same high-performance hybrid system as the 296 GTB: a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 paired with an electric motor and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The combined output is 610kW (818hp) and 740Nm, launching the SC40 from 0–100km/h in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 325km/h.

While mechanically similar to the production model, the SC40 stands apart as a rolling piece of automotive art – a celebration of Ferrari’s past, present and future, created for a single customer and destined to become an instant collectible.