MINI will release a 1965 Victory Edition in Australia next year, marking 60 years since the brand’s Mini Cooper S won the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally.

Limited to 30 cars locally, the edition will comprise 20 petrol-powered MINI John Cooper Works hatchbacks and 10 all-electric MINI John Cooper Works models. The vehicles are scheduled to arrive in Australian showrooms in the second quarter of 2026, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.

The special edition references the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally victory by Timo Mäkinen and co-driver Paul Easter in a Mini Cooper S. That win helped cement the original Mini’s reputation in international rallying during the 1960s.

1

Both modern variants are based on current John Cooper Works models. The petrol version is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 170kW and 380Nm, with a claimed 0–100km/h time of 6.1 seconds. The electric John Cooper Works delivers up to 190kW and is claimed to accelerate from 0–100km/h in 5.9 seconds.

All Australian-delivered 1965 Victory Edition cars will be finished in Chili Red, with a white bonnet stripe extending over the roof and rear. A white “52” graphic on the sides references the race number carried by the 1965 rally winner, while a “1965” badge appears on the C-pillar.

Further exterior details include 18-inch alloy wheels unique to the edition. The petrol John Cooper Works rides on JCW Lap Spoke two-tone wheels, while the electric variant receives black JCW Mastery Spoke wheels. Floating wheel hub caps and edition-specific valve caps are also fitted. Buyers can opt for a panoramic glass roof.

3

Inside, the cabin follows the usual John Cooper Works colour scheme of black and red. The door sills feature illuminated “1965” lettering, and each car carries a plaque referencing the Monte Carlo victory. Additional details include “1965” marking on the lower spoke of the sports steering wheel, commemorative lettering within the centre console and a key cap displaying the historic race number.

The edition arrives after a strong year for the John Cooper Works line in Australia. MINI reports the performance-focused variants accounted for 21 per cent of its local sales in 2025, while electrified models made up 31 per cent of total deliveries.