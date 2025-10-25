Drivers in the Australian Capital Territory are being warned to buckle up, with authorities confirming that seatbelt detection cameras will begin operating across Canberra from November 3.

The update marks the next phase of the ACT’s expanding artificial intelligence road safety program, which already detects drivers using mobile phones, speeding, or driving unregistered vehicles. From this weekend, the same cameras will also capture drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts — or not wearing them correctly.

Under the new rules, failing to wear a seatbelt properly fastened and adjusted carries a $574 fine, while drivers can also be penalised for passengers who aren’t properly restrained.

The changes follow the unanimous passage of the Road Transport (Safety and Traffic Management) Amendment Bill 2025, which broadens the detection powers of Canberra’s mobile and fixed traffic cameras. The ACT Government says the measure supports its long-term goal of reducing serious injuries and fatalities on local roads.

“Seatbelts save lives,” said ACT Attorney-General Tara Cheyne, announcing the changes. “This isn’t just about catching offenders — it’s about raising awareness and preventing avoidable tragedies on our roads.”

The ACT’s mobile traffic detection network currently consists of three portable units and two fixed cameras. According to an ACT Government spokesperson, all five devices will now be capable of identifying both seatbelt and mobile phone offences simultaneously.

“If multiple offences take place at the same time — for example, a seatbelt breach and mobile phone use — both can be detected in one image and separate infringements issued,” Ms Cheyne said.

An explanatory note issued with the amendment confirms that drivers with medical exemptions can provide documentation directly to Access Canberra rather than to a rideshare driver or vehicle owner.

A seatbelt is deemed “properly adjusted and fastened” when the buckle is secured, the lap belt rests low across the hips, and the sash crosses the shoulder.

Road safety advocates have welcomed the initiative, saying AI-enabled cameras act as both a deterrent and enforcement tool, helping to catch high-risk behaviour that is difficult for police to monitor in real time.

The ACT Government says the expanded system is another step toward its Vision Zero strategy — eliminating deaths and serious injuries from Canberra’s roads.