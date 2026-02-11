In 2025, 189,021 large SUVs were sold in Australia from a variety of brands at a variety of price points, proving we are big fans of the segment. Nevertheless, cost-of-living concerns mean that while we love a bigger car, fuel efficiency is a major consideration at new-car purchase time.

Surprisingly despite their dimensions and ability to carry many passengers, some large SUVs can actually be quite thrifty with fuel. Excluding electric and plug-in hybrid models, here’s the WhichCar by Wheels guide to the 10 most fuel-efficient large SUVs on the new car market:

1) Lexus RX350h: 5.0L/100km

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a company using Toyota’s hybrid systems, the most fuel efficient non-plug-in large SUV in Australia is the Lexus RX350h. Rated at just 5.0L/100km on the combined cycle, the RX350h uses a 184kW 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain with an eCVT transmission, sending power to solely the front wheels.

2) Peugeot 5008 Hybrid: 5.1L/100km

In a likely surprise to some that the second-most efficient large SUV on sale in Australia currently is a Peugeot. Specifically, it’s the third-generation 5008, which uses a hybridised 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission for 107kW total outputs and a combined fuel consumption rating of just 5.1L/100km. Overseas, both plug-in hybrid and fully electric drivetrains are also available in the 5008, but only the hybrid is sold locally.

3) Mazda CX-80 diesel: 5.2L/100km

While Mazda sells a plug-in hybrid version of the CX-80 that’s capable of 65km of electric driving (WLTP), we’re ignoring plug-in hybrids for this list and in that sense, the diesel variant is the most efficient CX-80. Returning a claimed 5.2L/100km despite using a big 187kW/550Nm 3.3-litre six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine and coming it at a sizeable 4990mm in length, the CX-80 is uses mild-hybrid tech to shut off the engine when not required and earn impressive fuel consumption as a result.

4) Mazda CX-70/CX-90 diesel: 5.4L/100km

Mazda’s biggest SUVs, the CX-70 and CX-90, use the same 3.3-litre turbo-diesel as the slightly smaller CX-80 for a combined rating of 5.4L/100km, which is quite impressive for such large vehicles. Like the CX-80, their powertrains use mild-hybrid tech to help with performance and shut off the engine when not required, such as when coasting or braking. As a result, they’re some of the most fuel efficient large SUVs on the market.

5) Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and Toyota Kluger Hybrid: 5.6L/100km

It’s clear that hybrids are also a great way to save fuel, a point proven by both the Hyundai Santa Fe and Toyota Kluger as both are rated at just 5.6L/100km on the combined cycle. Hyundai uses a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine mated to a six-speed automatic to achieve that number, while Toyota uses a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre engine instead. The Kluger is solely available in all-wheel drive form, while the Santa Fe is also available as a front-driver at the bottom of the range.

6) Kia Sorento Hybrid and Skoda Kodiaq Mild Hybrid: 6.0L/100km

Using the same hybrid drivetrain as the Santa Fe, the Kia Sorento Hybrid uses a bit more fuel at 6.0L/100km, but it’s still quite fuel efficient for such a large vehicle. It’s available across the Sorento range, in front- or all-wheel drive forms. Skoda also features on this list thanks to a new 1.5-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid drivetrain that’s set to launch soon in the Kodiaq SUV, which is also rated at just 6.0L/100km, or 3.2L/100km less than the all-wheel drive, non-mild hybrid 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine currently available. Both the Sorento and Kodiaq also offer plug-in hybrid drivetrains.

7) Isuzu MU-X LS-M 2.2L 4×2: 6.4L/100km

In another reminder that diesel engines can be quite fuel efficient, the new 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel in the entry level two-wheel drive version of the Isuzu MU-X is rated at just 6.4L/100km on the combined cycle. Despite not featuring any hybrid tech, plus its hefty dimensions and 1995kg kerb weight, the MU-X is reportedly capable of 5.6L/100km economy at highway speeds, which is also impressive, though this MU-X is only the two-wheel drive version.

8) Mercedes-Benz GLE 300 d: 6.6L/100km

Using a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine with a mild-hybrid system, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300 d punches above its weight making 198kW of power and 550Nm of torque (plus 15kW from the mild-hybrid system at certain times). Featuring four cylinders helps with economy as the GLE 300 d is rated at 6.6L/100km on the combined cycle, which is impressive for such a large and heavy vehicle.

9) Isuzu MU-X 2.2L 4×4: 6.7L/100km

The MU-X’s second entrant on this list is 0.3L/100km higher than the first due to the addition of a four-wheel drive system that gives the MU-X the legendary off-road capability that Isuzu is known for. Like the 4×2 variant of the MU-X, the 4×4 uses a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel with an eight-speed automatic, but a larger 3.0-litre diesel is also available for 20kW/50Nm more grunt that pushes fuel consumption up to 7.6L/100km.

10) Hyundai Palisade Hybrid: 6.8L/100km

Rounding out the top 10 most fuel efficient large SUVs is the new Hyundai Palisade, which went on sale locally late last year. Featuring a new 2.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid drivetrain making 245kW of power, it’s the most powerful car on this list, rated at 6.8L/100km on the combined cycle. Available only in top-spec Calligraphy trim for now, the Palisade will also offer a lower-spec Elite later this year, which could be made available in more efficient front-drive form too.