Launched way back in 2017, the first Skoda Kodiaq was the brand’s initial attempt at a large SUV, and its first seven-seater product. Timely, given the rise and rise of the SUV form, it added to Skoda’s fortunes significantly, especially the RS version. Now it’s time for Kodiaq generation two – longer, with more equipment and more maturity in execution, is the Skoda Kodiaq Sportline now the seven-seat SUV to buy?

There are three versions of the Kodiaq available in Australia for the moment: entry-level Select, mid-spec Sportline (tested) and top-spec RS, with pricing starting at $56,990 drive away. All use a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and all-wheel drive, though both mild- and plug-in hybrid models are coming

Skoda Kodiaq pricing (drive away):

Select 140TSI $56,990 Sportline 140TSI $61,990 RS 195TSI $76,990

4

The Kodiaq’s pricing places it at the cheaper end of seven-seat SUV land, with its main rivals being the Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-80 and Volkswagen Tayron (which it shares a lot with mechanically). It’s smaller on the outside than those cars, but it’s also larger than seven-seaters like the Nissan X-Trail and Mitsubishi Outlander.

But even in unoptioned base model Select form, the Kodiaq is quite well equipped and unless you’re into the sportier styling of the Sportline, the Select makes more sense. Head to the bottom of the page for the full list of features, but even the Select features leather upholstery, an electric driver’s seat, an electric tailgate, heated front seats, a 13-inch touchscreen and a full suite of active safety features, including nine airbags and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist.

For the moment, the Kodiaq Select and Sportline models are only available with the Volkswagen Group’s ubiquitous ‘EA888’ 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, in this tune making 140kW of power and 320Nm of torque. That’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and sends power to all four wheels. There’s no hybrid model available yet, but a 150kW plug-in hybrid version is due before the end of the year.

As it is in all other applications, the EA888 engine in the Kodiaq is creamy smooth and sounds good as well, with a nicely raspy note. At 140kW, it’s got adequate performance, though the 320Nm of torque hitting at just 1400rpm is what really impresses about the drivetrain. It hits 100km/h in a claimed 7.9 seconds, which is more than quick enough for the target market and those wanting more speed can spend $15k extra to get the 195kW Kodiaq RS. The seven-speed DCT is one of the better ones we’ve experienced, with typically-fast shifts and little in the way of low-speed hesitation.

5

The ‘140TSI’ engine in the Australian-spec Kodiaq is not quite as powerful or efficient as what Europe gets, however – it makes 150kW there and is cleaner to boot. The claimed combined consumption for the Australian model is 9.2L/100km with claimed CO2 emissions of 209g/km, which is officially 0.8L/100km and 12g/km over the more powerful six-cylinder petrol Mazda CX-80. The Kodiaq uses minimum 95RON premium unleaded for its 58-litre fuel tank.

On the road, as with the previous model, the Kodiaq impresses with its taut European suspension, agile handling and impressive refinement. Thanks to the size and weight gain over the previous Kodiaq, it’s not quite as agile but it’s still more fun to drive than many rivals with its well balanced chassis, quick steering and firm-ish ride quality. Thankfully, the adaptive dampers in the Ultimate Pack can be relaxed a lot, with some 15 different settings, though it’s too floaty at the softer end of the spectrum.

Whereas the previous Kodiaq was starting to feel a bit dated inside, the new model has hit it out of the ballpark in cabin design and materials. While equivalent Mazda CX-80 or Hyundai Santa Fe models feel a bit cheap inside (both of their higher-end models employ more expensive materials), the Kodiaq is richly upholstered with tasteful leather and suede upholstery, plenty of soft touch materials and high quality switchgear. In some ways, the Kodiaq feels slightly more upmarket than its Volkswagen Tayron cousin, and it’s definitely easier to use some functions like the climate control in the Skoda thanks to its more liberal use of physical buttons.

A large 13.0-inch touchscreen is standard on all new Kodiaq models with features such as wireless smartphone mirroring, sat-nav and digital radio, though no live services functionality, as it offers in Europe. Screen quality is crisp, though it could be a bit easier to use. Sound quality from the 13-speaker Canton audio that’s part of the Ultimate Pack is punchy.

5

Storage space in the front of the Kodiaq is excellent with large door bins, different trays with two wireless phone chargers and two USB-C ports in the centre console, configurable cupholders and storage in the centre tunnel and even two gloveboxes.

The Kodiaq’s middle row is spacious for two adults, while three will fit fine. A storage section that sits on the driveshaft tunnel with extra cupholders is removable, while there are also console-mounted air vents, two USB-C ports, a 12V socket and if you choose the Ultimate Pack, heated outboard seats. Other features include big door bins, inbuilt window shades, map pockets and even a tablet holder, while child seat duties are handled by three top tether and two ISOFIX points.

The third row is, like the previous Kodiaq, best kept to children. I could just fit my six-foot self there but both headroom and legroom are limited. There are also no child seat points, air vents or charging ports, with only a little bit of side storage. If you’re looking to use your third row of seating relatively often, the CX-80 and Santa Fe might be more practical for you, though the Kodiaq’s boot is still quite large.

There is 289 litres of space lies behind the third row, and 794 litres available with the third row folded. Boot features include under-floor storage, various hooks to hang bags off, a protective mat and cargo fastening elements to hold cargo. Fold the second row and a huge 2035 litres of space is available, which is 64 litres more than the larger CX-80 can manage.

5

The rest of the Kodiaq package is still quite classy with its attractive and high quality cabin, torquey petrol engine, fun driving dynamics, long list of standard equipment and huge boot. The engine is a bit thirsty however, and there’s no hybrid model quite yet either. But overall, the second-generation Skoda Kodiaq impresses as a family bus, just as it always has, but now it’s better equipped and more mature as well.

Skoda Kodiaq specifications:

Model Skoda Kodiaq Sportline 140TSI Price $61,990 drive away Drivetrain 1984cc inline four turbo-petrol Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch, all-wheel drive Peak power 140kW (@ 4200 – 6500rpm) Peak torque 320Nm (@ 1400 – 4100rpm) 0-100km/h 7.9 seconds Combined fuel consumption/CO2 emissions 9.2L/100km, 209g/km Fuel tank/size 95RON premium unleaded, 58 litres Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase) 4758/1864/1659/2791mm Tare mass 1885kg Boot 289 litres (third row up), 794 litres (third row folded), 2035 litres (third + second row folded) Warranty Seven-year/unlimited km with 12 months of roadside assistance Service intervals/cost Annual/every 15,000km, $4750 for a seven-year plan ($678 per year) On sale Now

Skoda Kodiaq Sportline standard features:

20-inch alloy wheels with a space-saver spare

Roof rails

Glass black trims on the grille and mirrors

Automatic LED automatic exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry and push button start

Heated/auto-folding/auto-dimming mirrors with dropping in reverse gear

Electric tailgate

Rear privacy glass

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Leather and suede upholstery

Power adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar and memory functionality

Heated front seats

Heated leather steering wheel with paddle shifters

10-inch digital driver’s display

13-inch touchscreen

Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Nine-speaker sound system

Dual wireless phone chargers

5x USB-C charging ports

Heated windshield

Rear door sunshades

Simply clever features: 2x bins in doors, door edge protectors, umbrella in the driver’s door, screen protector, cargo fastening elements in the boot and a tablet holder

Kodiaq Sportline safety features:

9x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with junction, pedestrian and cyclist monitoring

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality and traffic jam assist

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Adaptive lane guidance

Emergency assist

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Exit warning

Automatic low-speed emergency rear braking

Driver fatigue monitoring

Matrix adaptive high beam

Traffic sign recognition

Front and rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

Anti-theft alarm system with interior monitoring and towing protection

The Skoda Kodiaq earned a five-star safety rating from ANCAP based on testing conducted in 2024 by Euro NCAP with category scores of 89 per cent for adult occupant protection, 87 per cent for child occupant protection, 82 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 81 per cent for safety assist technology.

Kodiaq Sportline options: