Škoda has launched the second-generation Kodiaq RS, completing its new seven-seat SUV lineup with a model designed to blend space, performance, and premium features. Priced from $69,990 RRP, the new Kodiaq RS arrives as the sportiest version of the family SUV, boasting more power and sharper dynamics than before.

The original Kodiaq RS proved popular with Australian buyers, accounting for around half of all Kodiaq sales. Its successor continues the formula with a 195kW turbocharged petrol engine, producing 400Nm of torque and accelerating from 0–100km/h in 6.3 seconds. Power is managed through a six-speed DSG with paddle shifters, while Dynamic Chassis Control Plus and progressive steering deliver handling uncommon in the mainstream seven-seat SUV class.

Visually, the RS stands out with 20-inch black polished wheels, black exterior accents, dual stainless-steel exhaust tips and red brake calipers. Inside, sports details include RS-branded perforated leather upholstery with red stitching, heated and ventilated sports seats, aluminium pedals, and a flat-bottomed leather steering wheel.

Technology is central to the RS package. Drivers get a 13-inch touchscreen with navigation, wireless smartphone integration, 10-inch Virtual Cockpit, head-up display and dual wireless phone chargers. A 13-speaker Canton audio system, Matrix LED headlights, 360-degree camera, and tri-zone climate control also feature as standard.

Safety is equally comprehensive, with Škoda’s Travel Assist suite offering adaptive cruise control, lane assist, traffic jam assist, emergency steering, and park assist. Nine airbags, Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and Rear Traffic Alert further bolster protection.

Škoda product manager Aline Carrullo said the new RS raised the bar for performance SUVs in its segment. “The Kodiaq RS has always combined sporty handling with seven-seat practicality. This new generation adds a more powerful turbocharged engine, sharper dynamics and an upscale interior, while retaining exceptional value and versatility,” she said.

Buyers can choose from six no-cost paint colours, while options include a $1,900 panoramic sunroof and $770 Velvet Red metallic finish.

The Kodiaq RS joins the Select and Sportline variants in showrooms this month, ahead of new plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid versions arriving in 2026 as Škoda expands its SUV and electrified offerings for Australian families.