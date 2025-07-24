Volkswagen has expanded its SUV line-up with the introduction of the all-new Tayron, a large family-focused SUV offered in both five- and seven-seat configurations.

Designed to slot between the medium-sized Tiguan and the premium Touareg, and complement the electric ID.4 and ID.5, the Tayron’s expected appeal lies in its value proposition, advanced tech and versatility across four distinct variants.

The range kicks off with the Tayron 110TSI Life, a seven-seater priced from $48,290* with standard features including 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation and wireless connectivity, Digital Cockpit Pro, Area View 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, and an extensive suite of safety systems including Travel Assist, Side Assist and Park Assist Plus.

Up a level is the Tayron 150TSI Life from $53,990* with a five-seat layout, 885-litre boot, all-wheel-drive performance from a 150kW 2.0-litre turbo engine, and Volkswagen’s DCC Pro adaptive suspension. An Offroad drive mode and 2,500kg towing capacity ensure adventure-readiness for families who venture beyond city limits.

For added comfort and refinement, the Tayron 150TSI Elegance ($59,490*) features leather-appointed seating with massage, ventilation and memory functions, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED Plus headlights, and optional luxury packs including a panoramic sunroof and Harman Kardon audio.

At the top of the range is the Tayron 195TSI R-Line, priced from $73,490* and powered by a performance-inspired 195kW turbo engine capable of 0–100km/h in a claimed 6.1 seconds. With 4MOTION all-wheel drive, 20-inch alloy wheels, HD Matrix LED headlights and GTI-like dynamics, it also features a spacious three-row SUV body.

Pricing

Volkswagen Tayron 110TSI Life $48,290 Volkswagen Tayron 150TSI Life $53,990 Volkswagen Tayron 150TSI Elegance $59,490 Volkswagen Tayron 195TSI R-Line $73,490

Volkswagen’s Head of Product, Arjun Nidigallu, said the Tayron delivers a premium experience at a surprisingly accessible price. “The all-new Tayron blends the luxury and practicality families demand with a high level of equipment across all grades,” he said. “It’s a vehicle designed to elevate expectations in the large SUV segment.”

The Tayron is available to order now, marking a bold new chapter for Volkswagen’s SUV strategy in Australia.

*RRP excludes on-road costs.