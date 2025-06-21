Volkswagen has revealed a higher-performance Golf GTI, with the new Golf GTI Edition 50 created to celebrate 50 years of the brand’s hot hatch. With more performance and enhancements to the dynamic package, the Edition 50 is the fastest ever production Volkswagen around the Nurburgring with a lap time of 07:46:13.

On the exterior of the Golf GTI Edition 50 are a number of special touches, including multiple Edition 50 badges, black detailing, a side stripe and a red finish for the wheels. Buyers will get to choose from white, grey, black and two unique colours: a dark green and the brand’s classic ‘Tornado Red’.

Inside the GTI Edition 50 is a special plaid trim for the sports seats, more Edition 50 logos and even red pedals.

Volkswagen has tuned the Golf GTI’s ‘EA888’ 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine to make 239kW of power and 420Nm of torque – 44kW and 50Nm more than the standard GTI and only 6kW less than the Golf R. The added performance gifts the Edition 50 with a 5.5-second sprint to 100km/h and a top speed of 270km/h – 0.4 second and 20km/h improvements on the standard GTI.

More than just added performance, the GTI Edition 50’s chassis has also been revised with 15mm lower suspension and new settings for the steering, adaptive dampers and limited-slip differential.

For buyers wanting even more performance, an optional Performance Package is available on the Golf Edition 50 and that includes lowered suspension by a further 5mm, revised spring and damper settings and significantly increased negative front camber with stiffer upper suspension mounts.

Also included in the Performance Package are new Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slick tyres, which were developed for the special GTI. The tyres are 1.2kg lighter each than previous-generation Potenza Races, and the wheels are also 3kg lighter each than a standard GTI.

A new lightweight R-Performance exhaust system with a titanium rear silencer is also fitter, though buyers can save a further 11kg by ticking the box for the optional Akrapovic system.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 will go on sale in early 2026 in Europe, with Australian plans yet to be confirmed.