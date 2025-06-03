Volkswagen’s next-generation seven-seat SUV will arrive in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the Tiguan Allspace-replacing Tayron confirmed for local release. Bigger and better equipped than the Allspace it replaces, pricing for the Tayron is yet to be announced. A considerable 230mm longer than the new Tiguan, the Tayron measures 4770mm long, 1852mm wide and 1660mm tall. That makes it longer and wider than the Tiguan Allspace, though its 2791mm long wheelbase is identical.
Seven seats are standard in all models bar the 150TSI Life, which has an even larger boot than seven-seat models at 885-litres (versus 850-litres) with the second row erected.
As in the Allspace, there are turbocharged 1.4-litre and 2.0-litre engines available in the Tayron, though upgraded compared to its predecessor. All models use a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the 1.4-litre ‘110TSI’ making 110kW/250Nm outputs, the 2.0-litre ‘150TSI’ making 150kW/320Nm and the also-2.0 litre ‘195TSI’ making 195kW/400Nm.
Volkswagen Tayron Australian line-up:
110TSI Life
150TSI Life
150TSI Elegance
195TSI R-Line
Volkswagen Tayron 110TSI Life standard equipment:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk- and rain-activated automatic LED exterior lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Keyless entry and start
- Power tailgate
- Seven-seat layout
- 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.9-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Satellite navigation
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Wireless phone charger
- 9 x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance
- Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
- Adaptive cruise control
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Front and rear-cross traffic alert
- Door exit warning
- Automatic parking
- Traffic sign recognition
- 360-degree camera
- Front, side and rear parking sensors
Tayron 150TSI Life adds over 110TSI Life:
- Five-seat layout
- Larger engine with all-wheel drive
- Adaptive suspension
Tayron 150TSI Elegance model adds over 150TSI Life:
- Seven-seat layout
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Higher-end LED lighting
- Leather upholstery
- Heated, ventilated, massaging and powered front seats
- Heated outboard rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Rear privacy glass
Tayron 195TSI R-Line model adds over 150TSI Elegance:
- More performance
- Sportier-looking R-Line styling
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Matrix LED lighting with adaptive high beam
- Scrolling rear indicators
- 15-inch touchscreen
- Head-up display
- Harman Kardon sound system
Tayron options:
- Sound and Vision Pack (150TSI Elegance): Matrix headlights with adaptive high beam, scrolling rear indicators, 15-inch touchscreen, Harman Kardon sound system and head-up display
- Black Style Package (195TSI R-Line): Black exterior and interior details such as the mirrors, roof rails, bumper accents and wheels
- Panoramic sunroof (150TSI Elegance, 195TSI R-Line)
- Premium paint
The Volkswagen Tayron is due to arrive in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2025, with local pricing
to be announced before then.