Volkswagen’s next-generation seven-seat SUV will arrive in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the Tiguan Allspace-replacing Tayron confirmed for local release. Bigger and better equipped than the Allspace it replaces, pricing for the Tayron is yet to be announced. A considerable 230mm longer than the new Tiguan, the Tayron measures 4770mm long, 1852mm wide and 1660mm tall. That makes it longer and wider than the Tiguan Allspace, though its 2791mm long wheelbase is identical.

Seven seats are standard in all models bar the 150TSI Life, which has an even larger boot than seven-seat models at 885-litres (versus 850-litres) with the second row erected.

As in the Allspace, there are turbocharged 1.4-litre and 2.0-litre engines available in the Tayron, though upgraded compared to its predecessor. All models use a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the 1.4-litre ‘110TSI’ making 110kW/250Nm outputs, the 2.0-litre ‘150TSI’ making 150kW/320Nm and the also-2.0 litre ‘195TSI’ making 195kW/400Nm.

Volkswagen Tayron Australian line-up:

110TSI Life

150TSI Life

150TSI Elegance

195TSI R-Line



Volkswagen Tayron 110TSI Life standard equipment:

18-inch alloy wheels

Dusk- and rain-activated automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry and start

Power tailgate

Seven-seat layout

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

12.9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Wireless phone charger

9 x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Adaptive cruise control

Blind-spot monitoring

Front and rear-cross traffic alert

Door exit warning

Automatic parking

Traffic sign recognition

360-degree camera

Front, side and rear parking sensors

Tayron 150TSI Life adds over 110TSI Life:

Five-seat layout

Larger engine with all-wheel drive

Adaptive suspension

Tayron 150TSI Elegance model adds over 150TSI Life:

Seven-seat layout

19-inch alloy wheels

Higher-end LED lighting

Leather upholstery

Heated, ventilated, massaging and powered front seats

Heated outboard rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Rear privacy glass

Tayron 195TSI R-Line model adds over 150TSI Elegance:

More performance

Sportier-looking R-Line styling

20-inch alloy wheels

Matrix LED lighting with adaptive high beam

Scrolling rear indicators

15-inch touchscreen

Head-up display

Harman Kardon sound system

Tayron options:

Sound and Vision Pack (150TSI Elegance): Matrix headlights with adaptive high beam, scrolling rear indicators, 15-inch touchscreen, Harman Kardon sound system and head-up display

Black Style Package (195TSI R-Line): Black exterior and interior details such as the mirrors, roof rails, bumper accents and wheels

Panoramic sunroof (150TSI Elegance, 195TSI R-Line)

Premium paint

The Volkswagen Tayron is due to arrive in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2025, with local pricing

to be announced before then.