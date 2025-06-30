Volkswagen Australia has announced pricing and specifications for the updated MY25 Volkswagen Amarok ute, which starts at an unchanged $55,490 plus on-road costs.

As well as new standard features, the Amarok range has added a new optionally-available cab chassis tray on Core, Life and Style models and a new 10 Deserts Edition that celebrates Volkswagen’s 2024 world record covering Australia’s 10 deserts.

The new Volkswagen Amarok 10 Deserts Edition is based on the second-from-bottom Life variant and adds a number of unique features.

Limited to 300 units, the Amarok 10 Deserts Edition adds a 40mm suspension lift, 17-inch black wheels with Continental all-terrain tyres, underbody protection, a black sports bar, soft tonneau cover, all-weather floor mats and 10 Deserts badging.

Priced from $68,490 plus on-road costs or $69,990 drive away, the 10 Deserts Edition is priced $9000 more than the Life TDI500 on which it’s based.

Elsewhere in the MY25 Volkswagen Amarok line-up, buyers can now order a cab chassis version of Core, Life and Style models with a 132kg steel tray now offered for an extra $4000, while a heavier-duty 243kg version is also available.

The trays measure 1900mm long on the outside and 1650mm long by 1835mm wide inside.

The Amarok Style, PanAmericana and Aventura have also added a pair of 230-volt outlets – one on the rear of the centre console and one in the tray – plus a 400V inverter to power electrical devices on the move.

The Style, PanAmericana and Aventura have also added a new ‘Trailer Assist’ feature, which will make connecting trailers easier, and the former ‘Mid Blue Metallic’ paint has been replaced by ‘Reed Green Metallic’.

The engine choices in the Amarok range remain unchanged with a 125kW/405Nm 2.0-litre turbo-diesel available in the entry-level Core, a twin-turbo 154kW/500Nm version in the Life, 10 Deserts and Style, a 184kW/600Nm 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel in the Style, PanAmericana and Aventura and a 222kW/452Nm 2.3-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Aventura.

MY25 Volkswagen Amarok pricing

Core TDI405: $55,490 ($55,990 drive away)

Life TDI500: $59,490 ($61,990 drive away)

10 Deserts Edition TDI500: $68,490 ($69,990 drive away)

Style TDI500: $69,740 ($72,740 drive away)

Style TDI600: $73,740 ($76,740 drive away)

PanAmericana TDI600: $78,990 ($79,990 drive away)

Aventura TSI452: $79,990 ($79,990 drive away)

Aventura TDI600: $82,990 ($82,990 drive away)

*Amarok Cab Chassis Tray adds $4000 to Core, Life and Style.

The updated MY25 Volkswagen Amarok range will enter local Volkswagen showrooms from July.