Škoda has confirmed that a new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of its second-generation Kodiaq SUV will join the range in early 2026, expanding the large SUV’s line-up with a focus on efficiency and everyday usability.

The new Kodiaq Select PHEV combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an 85 kW electric motor, producing a combined output of 150 kW and 350 Nm. Škoda claims the hybrid system enables acceleration from 0–100 km/h in 8.4 seconds, while returning an average fuel use of 1.85 L/100 km on the combined cycle.

The model’s battery capacity allows for up to 112 km of electric-only range (WLTP), with 11 kW AC and 50 kW DC charging capability. Drivers can switch between electric-only and hybrid drive modes via the central touchscreen, with multiple levels of regenerative braking available. The system also offers both automatic and manual settings for how the petrol engine contributes to charging the battery.

Inside, the Kodiaq Select PHEV will feature a five-seat layout with a 745-litre boot, mirroring the practicality of other Kodiaq variants. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, and a 13-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Safety technology covers Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and nine airbags.

Škoda will also introduce a Signature Package option across both the 2.0 TSI petrol and PHEV variants. This pack adds features such as Matrix LED headlights, surround-view cameras, massage front seats, and an illuminated grille.

Aline Carrullo, Škoda Australia’s product manager, said the PHEV version will appeal to drivers looking for a large SUV that balances performance and sustainability.

The Kodiaq Select PHEV will join the local line-up alongside the existing Kodiaq Sportline and Kodiaq RS, which are already on sale. The plug-in model will arrive in Australian showrooms in the first quarter of 2026.