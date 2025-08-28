Škoda is expanding its line-up of anniversary models with the introduction of the Kamiq 130 Years Edition, set to arrive in Australian showrooms from November 2025 priced at $44,990 RRP. It joins the Karoq 130 Years Edition and the all-electric Elroq 130 Years Edition in marking the Czech brand’s 130-year heritage.

Under the bonnet, the Kamiq 130 Years Edition shares its powertrain with the sporty Monte Carlo variant – a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 110 kW and 250 Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It’s a strong front-wheel-drive offering combining lively performance with fuel efficiency.

Externally, the special edition runs on 19-inch ‘Fornax’ alloy wheels, with silver roof rails, chrome window trims and privacy glass at the rear. Matrix LED headlights with dynamic cornering add a premium touch, while a “130 Years” commemorative badge on the tailgate completes the look.

Inside, the Kamiq 130 Years Edition comes equipped with a 9.2-inch infotainment system with navigation, 10-inch Virtual Cockpit, CANTON premium audio, and wireless phone charging. Comfort features include leather-and-Alcantara seating, a heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, heated front and rear outboard seats, push-button start and ambient LED interior lighting.

Škoda’s Travel Assist package – incorporating adaptive cruise control, Adaptive Lane Assist and Emergency Assist – is standard, alongside nine airbags. True to the brand’s reputation for smart design, the Kamiq 130 Years Edition also features thoughtful touches such as a double-sided boot mat, removable rear-seat storage box, a waste bin in the front door pocket and a cargo net system.

Buyers will have four exterior paint choices at no extra cost: Moon White, Graphite Grey, Race Blue and Black Magic. Like the rest of Škoda’s range, the model is covered by the brand’s seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, plus affordable servicing options and Škoda Choice Guaranteed Future Value.

Glenn Reid, Škoda Australia Product Manager, described the new variant as a perfect complement to the anniversary line-up: “The Kamiq 130 Years Edition is a small SUV that’s cleverly packaged, generously equipped and designed with European elegance – a reflection of how far Škoda has come since 1895.”

The Kamiq 130 Years Edition is available to order now, with first customer deliveries scheduled for November 2025.