Chinese automaker Chery has taken the wraps off its latest electric vehicle, the Toyota Corolla-sized QQ3 hatchback.

Launched in China this week, the Chery QQ3 will go up against similarly-sized offerings from rivals like the BYD Dolphin, MG MG4 and the GWM Ora. All are priced around the $30,000-$38,000 bracket.

Chery Australia confirmed it had ‘strong interest’ in QQ3, a spokesperson telling Whichcar by Wheels that “whilst there is strong interest for the QQ, there are no confirmed plans for Australia at this stage.”

1

However, with Chery one of the fastest growing brands in Australia (sales were up 176.8 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year) and an onslaught of new models hitting the market, it wouldn’t be out of the question to suggest the QQ3 could well make its way to our shores.

In China the QQ3 is priced from around CNY150,000 (approximately A$30,000) with Chery reportedly booking over 27,000 pre-orders within three hours of opening the books for the compact EV.

Measuring in at 4195mm long, 1811mm wide, 1573mm tall and sitting on a wheelbase of 2700mm, the QQ3 is marginally shorter in length than the Toyota Corolla (4375mm) but 21mm wider and 113mm taller. It also sits on a wheelbase longer by 60mm. Boot capacity is quoted at 375 litres, expanding to 1450 litres. A further 70 litres of storage can be found up front under the bonnet.

4

There are two power train choices, one a modest 58kW motor driving the rear wheels, the other a meatier 90kW. Chery hasn’t revealed the size of the battery yet, but quotes driving ranges of between 280 to 401km, based on very lenient China Light Vehicle Testing (CLTC) protocols, figures that are usually around 25 per cent better than the more stringent and closer to real-world WLTP cycle.

The all-new QQ3 draws on the brand’s heritage, the original QQ a compact and affordable city-sized hatchback in production from 2003 to 2016. Originally priced at around CNY50,000 (A$10,000), the QQ became one of China’s most popular new cars, Chery producing over 1.4 million QQs over its life.