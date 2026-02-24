The speed with which Chinese automotive brands are pushing forward with electrified models is headspinning, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and full EVs.

A few short years ago, merely suggesting the idea of a seven-seat, large SUV with a 315kW plug-in hybrid system delivering more than 1200km total range would be dismissed as fantasy, but in 2026, it’s available – and for less than $60,000 before on-road costs. All that sounds great in concept, but what is the Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid like from behind the wheel?

How much does the Tiggo 9 cost to buy?

At the time of testing, there’s just one Tiggo 9 model on sale in Australia: the Super Hybrid, which is priced from $59,990 plus on-road costs or around $66,000 driveaway, depending on location. That’s $3000 less than a second-from-base mild-hybrid Mazda CX-80 Touring. To get a similar spec level to the Tiggo 9 in the CX-80 range, buyers must stump up more than $90,000 once on-road costs are factored in. But even at that price, the Mazda is less powerful and only capable of 65km of electric driving.

5

A full list of the Tiggo 9’s standard features lies at the bottom of this page, but highlights include 20-inch alloy wheels (no spare wheel), a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated/ventilated/massaging front seats with heated/ventilated outboard middle row seats, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 14-speaker Sony sound system (including two speakers in the driver’s headrest) and a requisite suite of active safety features including 10 airbags and traffic jam assist.

How luxurious is the Tiggo 9?

We’ve become somewhat accustomed to solid fit and finish from Chery and the Tiggo 9 takes that up a notch with Lexus-like materials (but without Toyota-sourced switchgear, of course). As such, the Tiggo 9 looks and feels more luxurious than you might have expected. Finding a hard section of material in the cabin genuinely takes time, and the design is quite modern as well.

Plush, soft plastics line the dashboard and doors, with textured wood-like materials on the dashboard fascia. The leather-like trims throughout are padded and quite thick, and the steering wheel adjusts electrically which delivers finer adjustability. Importantly, switchgear around the cabin also feels to be of good quality, such as the window and seat controls, while the screens used are also sharp in resolution.

How practical is the Tiggo 9?

Beyond the use of quality materials, the cabin of the Tiggo 9 is quite practical with numerous storage options in the front section of the cabin, including a large tray underneath the centre console, a large box underneath the central armrest and big door bins.

The 15.6-inch touchscreen is broad and screen quality is sharp, however, it can be slow to use and the lack of regular (conventional) controls is irritating. There are some buttons on the centre console, including a big circular control for the things like drive modes, EV control, hybrid functionality, demisters and AC, as well as auto buttons for the HVAC system, but nothing for adjusting the temperature or fan speed. There’s also no volume dial, which is especially annoying for passengers or drivers on the move.

4

The screen itself controls every significant function in the Tiggo 9 and – for example – adjusting the active safety features takes too many screen touches and therefore takes eyes off the road for too long, in our opinion. There is a bar at the bottom of the screen for functions such as adjusting the temperature and seat heating/ventilation, but it disappears when Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is being used. Thankfully, unlike some other Chinese-built vehicles, the headlights are controlled with a dial to the right of the driver.

Second row occupants are treated to plenty of space, with ample leg- and headroom on offer. Plush materials present up front, stretch to the middle row as well, and a central panel houses the air vents, charging ports and controls for seat heating/ventilation and fan speed, though there’s no separate climate zone.

The third row isn’t as positive, however, as it’s tight for space and there are no air vents, child seat tethers or charging ports, only some cup holders. The third row is also not as easy to access as it could be, because the middle row seating doesn’t easily flip forward on both sides. Overall, best leave the third row to kids, or just leave it folded and keep the huge boot open for storage.

Behind the third row when it’s in use, there’s a still useful 143 litres of space, including the under-floor area, but dropping them unlocks a hefty 819 litres. Fold the second row and a massive 2021 litres is on offer, which is 50 litres more than the already-practical Mazda CX-80. Ikea runs are no match for the Tiggo 9’s practicality in other words.

How powerful is the Tiggo 9?

The Tiggo 9 uses Chery’s ‘Super Hybrid’ plug-in hybrid system with impressive stats on paper. They are headed up by 315kW and 580Nm, yet with a combined cycle fuel consumption claim of just 1.4L/100km and a WLTP-rated electric range of 146km (if fully charged). That grunt comes from a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine in tandem with not one, not two, but three electric motors, with two on the front axle and another on the rear. Keep in mind of course, on the test cycle, much of that first 100km will be done with electric power, hence the super low fuel consumption.

4

As a result, the Tiggo 9’s performance is strong, particularly in-gear from around 50km/h, where planting the throttle pushes you into the back of your seat. Chery doesn’t quote a 0-100km/h time, but from the seat of the pants, it feels like a mid-5 second car – or enough to keep up with hot hatches like a Hyundai i30 N. Driving a seven-seat, hybrid large SUV with that much pace is a little bizarre.

Capable of DC charging at up to 71kW for a 30-80 per cent charge in around 18 minutes, or faster than most other PHEVs on the market, the Tiggo 9 features a 34kWh battery for its electric-only driving. We found that range to be accurate, travelling 145km on a full charge, and impressively as well, fuel economy after depleting the battery stayed under 4.0L/100km. Even with the battery down into the 20 percent range, live fuel use on the highway sat in the low 7s per 100km, which is hardly thirsty for a vehicle of this size.

Plug-in hybrids can be quite thirsty after their EV range runs out compared to regular hybrids like the Toyota RAV4 because of the extra weight of their batteries, but Chery’s Super Hybrid system is still quite efficient even with the battery depleted. Chery claims a total range of 1250km from a full charge and tank of fuel, and based on our experience, we reckon that is possible.

What is the Tiggo 9 like to drive?

While the drivetrain provides impressive figures, the driving experience of the Tiggo 9 is less so. In normal driving, it’s very well refined and comfortable, though the combination of its heavy 2265kg kerb weight and standard 20-inch wheels can mean bigger hits intrude into the cabin. On smoother roads, it’s quite comfortable in any of the major seats though.

4

It’s clear that the Tiggo 9 was not developed to be a sports car, and that’s what we’d expect for a large seven-seat hybrid SUV. If the driver adapts to the light steering, it’s capable of a reasonably swift run through corners, but push harder and you quickly upset the otherwise comfortable body control. Best to keep it nice and calm, as that’s where the Tiggo 9’s strengths lie.

What warranty covers the Tiggo 9?

Like other Chery models, the Tiggo 9 is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with up to seven years of roadside assistance and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.

Five years/75,000km of servicing costs just $1595, or an average of $319 per service.

1

Should I buy a Chery Tiggo 9?

For those seeking a seven-seat SUV, your options are plentiful. But add in criteria like a powerful plug-in hybrid drivetrain with over 100km of electric range and your options are much more limited. How about for under $60,000? Well, there’s only one, and thankfully, the Chery Tiggo 9 is quite a solid option.

It’s not perfect as its third row is kids-only and its driving experience isn’t amazing, but it travels well and is quite efficient with a realistic claimed EV driving range, uses high quality materials and is absolutely loaded with standard features. Add in Chery’s long seven-year warranty and cheap servicing, and the Tiggo 9 is quite a compelling seven-seat SUV option.

Chery Tiggo 9 specifications:

Model Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid Price $59,990 plus on-road costs Engine 1499cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol Electric motors Tri-motor (two on the front axle and one at the rear) Peak combined outputs 315kW/580Nm Transmission 3-speed automatic, all-wheel drive Battery 34kWh lithium-ion Peak DC charge speed 71kW 30-80% charge time 18 minutes Electric driving range (WLTP) 146km Claimed combined fuel consumption 1.4L/100km Claimed combined CO2 emissions 34g/km Fuel tank size/fuel type 70 litres, 95RON premium unleaded Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase) 4800/1930/1730/2750mm Boot space 143 litres (third row up), 819 litres (third row folded), 2021 litres (third + second rows folded) Kerb weight 2265kg Warranty Seven-year/unlimited km (vehicle) with up to seven years of roadside assistance, eight-year/unlimited km (battery) On sale Now

Chery Tiggo 9 standard features:

20-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Roof rails

Rear privacy glass

Auto-retracting door handles

Keyless entry and start

Panoramic sunroof

Electric tailgate

Heated and auto-folding mirrors

Dual-zone automatic climate control with second row vents

Second row sunshades

10-way electric front seat adjustment with driver’s memory

Massaging, heating and ventilated front seats

Heated synthetic leather steering wheel

Electric steering column adjustment with memory

Heated and ventilated outboard second row seating

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

15.6-inch touchscreen

Head-up display

Satellite navigation

Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Bluetooth audio streaming and calling

14-speaker Sony sound system

4x USB chargers

50W wireless phone charger

10x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Door open warning

Speed sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Automatic parking functionality

Auto high beam

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

Anti-theft alarm

Chery Tiggo 9 rivals:

Mazda CX-80 plug-in hybrid

Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid

BYD Sealion 8