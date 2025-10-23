Chery is preparing to launch its flagship Tiggo 9 Ultimate AWD CSH variant in Australia at a price of A$59,990 before on-road costs, marking its highest-end model yet in the local market. The large seven-seat SUV arrives exclusively as a plug-in hybrid all-wheel-drive model and positions itself against rivals such as the Toyota Kluger PHEV and Kia Sorento PHEV.

Powering the Tiggo 9 is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with three electric motors – two at the front and one at the rear – delivering a combined output of 315kW and 580Nm of torque.

According to Chery, the SUV offers a pure electric range of up to 170 km (based on the NEDC cycle) thanks to a 34 kWh battery, while the total driving range reaches up to 1250 km. Rapid DC charging supports up to 71 kW, enabling 30-80 per cent re-charge in an estimated 18 minutes. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability of 6.6 kW allows the SUV to power external devices such as camping gear.

Visually, the Tiggo 9 follows Chery’s contemporary design language, with a wide grille, slim LED headlights and C-shaped daytime running lights up front. The side profile features flush door handles and 20-inch alloy wheels, while the rear includes a full-width LED lightbar and bold CHERY lettering across the tailgate.

Inside, the Ultimate AWD CSH variant features heated and ventilated leather seats for all rows, a 14-speaker Sony audio system, 540-degree surround cameras, automatic parking assist, and a 1.3-metre panoramic glass roof. The 15.6-inch central touchscreen runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipset, complemented by a 10.25-inch digital cluster and head-up display, all compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Practicality hasn’t been overlooked. Chery says the Tiggo 9 offers a true seven-seat layout, with electronically adjustable middle-row seats and flat-folding rearmost seats, opening up to 819 litres of cargo space, or 2021 litres in two-seat configuration.

With its mix of premium features and advanced hybrid technology, the Chery Tiggo 9’s price will make it a serious threat to rivals such as the Toyota Kluger Hybrid, Kia Sorento PHEV and Hyundai Palisade.