Chery has revealed what it calls the world’s first ‘7-Seat Transformable Multi-SUV’, an innovative vehicle designed to adapt to the many roles modern families play – traveller, worker, adventurer or commuter.

Unveiled in China at the 2025 Chery User Summit, the vehicle reimagines what an SUV can be, introducing a new ‘mobile home’ philosophy built, Chery says, on user feedback gathered from around the globe.

At the heart of the concept is Chery’s ‘6=1’ configuration principle, which allows a single vehicle to transform into six unique layouts by reconfiguring internal seating and removing the rear hatch. This flexibility, according to Chery, enables the vehicle to meet 99 per cent of mobility needs for large families, tradespeople and outdoor enthusiasts.

1

In ‘Large 7-Seat SUV Mode’, the vehicle stretches over 4.9 metres in length with an exceptional interior height of 1,284mm. The cabin is tall enough for a young child to stand upright and designed to allow elderly passengers to enter effortlessly – delivering on Chery’s vision of comfort-focused mobility for multiple generations in one family.

For work or active lifestyles, the SUV can switch into ‘Double-Cab Pickup Mode’ using a quick-release mechanism. This opens a 600-litre cargo bed equipped with tie-downs and adjustable dividers to carry surfboards, tools, flowers, tents or equipment. It removes the age-old compromise between carrying people or payload.

1

Outdoor explorers are catered for with ‘Camper Mode’, which supports an ecosystem of accessories including roof tents, awnings, entertainment screens and external power outlets. Chery says this mode is engineered to inspire road trips, off-grid living and flexible travel experiences.

This ambitious development is the culmination of over 300 days of global field research conducted by a dedicated team of 20 experts. Chery says the project represents a new era of user co-creation, where customers play an active role in shaping how vehicles are designed and used.

The production version is expected to launch internationally in the third quarter of 2026, though Australian timing remains unconfirmed.