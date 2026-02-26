A week out from the start of the hotly anticipated 2026 Formula 1 season opener, Aston Martin has reported an eye-watering loss, exceeding 490 million pounds, or more than $900 million Australian dollars.

A loss of that size, and the cost associated with the ongoing development of electric vehicles, puts

the future of Aston Martin on very shaky ground.

The Times reported that Aston Martin had confirmed a loss of 493.2 million pounds last year, a

jump of 52 per cent. With headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, and a workforce of 3000 people,

job losses are expected to total around 600.

The manufacturer, which has been struggling for several years now, blamed tariffs brought down

by US President Donald Trump, and a shrinking of its market share in China as key factors behind

the huge loss. Job cuts though, will only deliver savings of 40 millions pounds, and it remains

unclear where else the iconic British manufacturer can claw back profit.

A spokesperson told The Times that ‘US traffic had been extremely disruptive’, and ‘demand in

China had been extremely subdued’, the world’s largest new-car market. Aston Martin reported it

will also delay investment in electric vehicle technology, cutting capital spending to 1.7 billion

pounds from 2 billion pounds.

A statement released by Aston Martin said, “having undertaken at the start of 2025 a process to

make organisational adjustments to ensure the business was appropriately resourced for its future

plans, we had to take the difficult decision at the end of 2025 to implement further changes”.

The enormous redirection of funds toward EV development has seen Aston Martin face the same

malaise as other sports and super car manufacturers, developing cars that the public seemingly

doesn’t want in large numbers, but at great cost. Aston Martin postponed the launch of its first

electric car, a call that came just before Lamborghini decided to cancel its EV completely, in the

face of lukewarm interest.

For now, the Grand Prix division of the company remains separate from the road car division – and

perhaps most importantly – valuable. Majority Shareholder and executive chairman Lawrence Stroll

recently moved 50 million pounds from the road car arm to the F1 team to lock down naming rights

for Aston Martin in F1.