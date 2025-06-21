Australians’ love affair with the SUV continues, the form accounting for 60.4 per cent of total new vehicle sales up to May this year, an increase on 55.8 per cent over the same period in 2024.

That figure speaks to their practicality, their extra ride height and perceived all-round functionality over a regular car. But like everything, pricing of SUVs is creeping higher along with their popularity.

To get attention and gain a foothold in the Australian market, newer brands such as Chery and Geely are turning out product that undeniably represents value-for-money, whether you’re considering a small, mid-size or large SUV. Here’s our run-down of some of the current best value options…

Small SUVs

Chery Tiggo 4

Price: from $23,990 drive away

Engine: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 108kW/210Nm, CVT auto, front-wheel drive

Combined fuel consumption: 7.4L/100km

Despite launching as recently as late 2024, the Chery Tiggo 4 had already sold over 6200 to the end of May 2025. What is the appeal of this compact model?

Pricing starts at just $23,990 for the entry-level Urban with the top-spec Ultimate adding only $3,000 to the price. Even with premium paint, the most expensive Tiggo 4 Pro is comfortably under the $30,000 threshold – and unlike the pricing of most rivals quoted here, that includes all on-road costs.The Tiggo 4 Pro’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty with up to seven years of roadside assistance is long, too, while the first five years of servicing only costs $1,400.

In addition to that, even the entry-spec car is well equipped with features like automatic LED lighting, a dual 10.25-inch layout and dual-zone automatic climate control. The upper-spec Ultimate adds luxury features such as a sunroof.

The whole Tiggo 4 range is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a CVT automatic transmission, while its driving experience is soft and comfortable. It’s spacious for its size as well, while its quality is great for the price. If you’re after a great value SUV, the Chery Tiggo 4 should towards the top of your list.



MG ZS

Price: from $29,990 drive away

Engine: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated or turbocharged petrol 81kW/140Nm or 125kW/275Nm, CVT

auto, front-wheel drive

Combined fuel consumption: 6.7-6.9L/100km

The MG ZS range recently won Wheels’ Best Small SUV award for 2025, including the best sub-$30k segment… and for good reason: it’s a great all-rounder and its value equation is strong, as we’ve come to expect from a modern MG product. Pricing starts at just $25,990 for the entry-level Excite, with the upper-spec Essence priced at $28,990 and the Essence Turbo at $30,990 – all those prices are driveaway, by the way.

The standard equipment list across the range is strong with even the entry-level Excite equipped with a full active safety suite with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance.

Move up the range and features such as a panoramic sunroof, synthetic leather upholstery, a 360-degree camera and a large 12.3-inch touchscreen are added and even the top-spec Essence Turbo’s 18-inch wheels, automatic climate control and driving modes come in at under $31,000 drive away.

The new ZS is a big improvement overall on the ZST it replaces when it comes to the driving experience, feeling more mature and comfortable from behind the wheel. The cabin is good quality and spacious for the segment, as is the 443-litre boot. Add in MG’s 10-year/250,000km warranty and it’s easy to see why the ZS is one of the best value SUVs on the market.



MGS5 EV

Price: from $40,490 drive away

Battery/range: 40.2kWh/430km (WLTP)

Motor: 160kW/320Nm

Why include two MG small SUVs in a best value list? Well, while the ZS is great value for a small petrol SUV, the new MGS5 EV offers the same for an electric small SUV, priced from just $40,490 drive away. More generally, it’s just a very good product that drives well, is spacious. practical and well equipped.

There are two S5 models on offer in Australia: the base model Excite and top-spec Essence, and both are available with either a 49kWh or 62kWh battery for up to 430km of WLTP-rated range.

The Excite is equipped with features such as 17-inch wheels, automatic LED lighting, automatic climate control, a 12.8-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring and a full suite of active safety features. The Essence then adds an electric tailgate, a 360-degree camera, synthetic leather trim, an electric driver’s seat and a wireless phone charger.

At the top of the range currently, the MGS5 EV is priced at $44,990 drive away, which is great value for money considering how much equipment it features as standard, as well as its excellent all-round capability. Plus, MG covers the S5 with a 10-year/250,000km warranty and five years of servicing costs $1967 – and it also has long 25,000km service intervals as well. Among the newcomer small electric SUVs, the MGS5 EV is one of the best value on offer.

Mid-size SUVs

Chery Tiggo 7

Price: from $29,990 drive away

Engine: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 137kW/275Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch auto, front-wheel drive

Combined fuel consumption: 7.0L/100km

Chery’s mid-size SUV sits above the popular Omoda 5 and Tiggo 4 models in the line-up. The range was recently simplified to just two models with pricing now starting from $29,990 drive away for the entry-level SE, but even the higher-spec SE+ is still only $33,990 drive away. Chery is also about to launch a plug-in hybrid Tiggo 7 priced from just $39,990 drive away.

Standard equipment highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 12.3-inch touchscreens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and a lot of active safety kit, including a front centre airbag, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and a reversing camera.

The Tiggo 7 Pro’s cabin is nicely finished and practical, while the 549-litre boot is also large for its size. Chery’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty is standard, as is seven years of capped price servicing. Overall, it’s a value-packed mid-size SUV.

GWM Haval H6

Price: from $33,990 drive away

Engine: 2.0L turbo petrol, 150kW/320Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, 2WD

Combined fuel consumption: 7.4L/100km

The GWM Haval H6 is one of the most practical mid-size SUVs you can buy. With a huge 600-litre boot and a spacious rear seat, it can easily take what your family has to throw at it – but priced from just $33,990 drive away, it also undercuts the majority of its rivals.

While the entry-level H6 is not quite as well equipped as rivals, it still features a 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital driver’s display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry with push button start, a central airbag and a suite of active safety features like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and a reversing camera.

We’d definitely spend the extra $3000 to get to the mid-spec Lux for features like a leather steering wheel, auto-folding mirrors, roof rails, an electric driver’s seat and a 360-degree camera.

Regardless of petrol H6 model chosen, a gutsy 150kW/320Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is standard equipment, as is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. A hybrid drivetrain is also available up the range, if that’s what you’re looking for.

The H6 is covered by GWM’s solid seven-year/unlimited km warranty and though its service intervals are strange, service pricing is cheap. All of that, plus the H6’s spacious and good quality cabin, mean that it’s a strong contender in the mid-size SUV segment. If you’re value-focused, it’s a great option.



Geely EX5

Price: from $40,990 plus on-road costs

Battery/range: 40.2kWh/up to 430km (WLTP)

Motor: 160kW/320Nm

Newcomer Geely launched its new EX5 electric mid-size SUV in Australia earlier this year at a very low price: just $40,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Complete, or around the same price as a second-from-base petrol Mazda CX-5 that features a lot less standard equipment.

Using a 40.2kWh battery for up to 430km of WLTP-rated range, the EX5 features a 160kW/320Nm electric motor for a healthy sub-7 second 0-100km/h acceleration time. It’s also quite spacious inside thanks to its flat floor and while the boot may seem small on paper, it feels larger in real life thanks to its massive under-floor storage section.

But the value equation of the EX5 is its biggest attraction as even the entry-level Complete is loaded with features such as synthetic leather upholstery, electric front seats, a huge 15.4-inch touchscreen with live services and a full suite of active safety features.

For an extra $4000, the upper-spec Inspire further adds larger wheels, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats and a punchy 1000-watt 16-speaker sound system. The EX5 is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with the first five years of servicing costing $1487 (though you can save money by pre-purchasing it). Overall, the Geely EX5 is one of the best value cars on the new car market – it also just happens to be electric.

Large SUVs

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max

Price: $38,990 drive away

Engine: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 180kW/375Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch auto, two-wheel drive or all-

wheel drive

Combined fuel consumption: 8.1-8.7L/100km

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is undoubtedly one of the best value seven-seat SUVs on the market today, priced from just $38,990 drive away for the entry-level Urban. It features a classy cabin, a long list of standard equipment, a solid driving experience with a grunty turbo-petrol engine and a long warranty with inexpensive servicing pricing.

Currently, there are three Tiggo 8 Pro Max models available: Urban, Elite and Ultimate AWD, each using the same 180kW/375Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, though a new plug-in hybrid option with up to 95km of electric driving range will go on sale next month as well.

Standard equipment on the Urban includes 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather trim, an electric driver’s seat with memory functionality, heated and ventilated front seats, dual 12.3-inch displays and a full suite of active safety features. The mid-spec Elite adds third-row air vents and a power tailgate, while the top-spec Ultimate further adds larger 19-inch wheels, a Sony sound system, a panoramic sunroof and privacy glass.

Chery covers the Tiggo 8 Pro Max with a seven-year/unlimited km warranty and the five-year service cost is just $1495. Overall, Chery plays the value card strongly in the Australian market and the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is the strongest value product it sells. For under $40,000 drive away, you get a practical, good quality and well equipped seven-seat SUV that has a long warranty and cheap servicing, making it strong value for money.

Mahindra XUV700

Price: from $39,990 drive away

Engine: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 149kW/380Nm, 6-speed auto, front-wheel drive

Combined fuel consumption: 8.3L/100km

The Mahindra XUV700 is a top value large-sized SUV priced from just $39,990 drive away for the entry-level AX7 and offering seven seats, making it ideal for larger families. There is also a top-spec Black Edition for only $43,990 – again, that’s driveaway.

A gutsy turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine sits under the bonnet mated to a smooth six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment is generous with features like 18-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, six-way electric driver’s seat adjustment with memory, a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a suite of active safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera.

The XUV700’s interior is modern, good quality and practical. While Mahindra doesn’t provide space figures, it’s estimated to hold around 150 litres behind the third row, with folding those seats adding another 500L to the total – or more than enough for your family. Add in the seven-year/150,000km warranty and the XUV700’s overall value is strong.

Skoda Kodiaq

Price: from $56,990 drive away

Engine: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 140kW/320Nm, 7-speed dual-clutch, all-wheel drive

Combined fuel consumption: 9.2L/100km

Since its arrival in Australia in 2007, Volkswagen-owned Czech brand Skoda has offered good value for money across its range and the new-generation seven-seat Kodiaq, launched earlier this year, is priced from just $56,990 drive away.

While that’s priced higher than other seven-seat SUVs here, it’s also less than key rivals such as the Hyundai Santa Fe and yet, it’s also better equipped. The Kodiaq also drives well, and its cabin is sensibly designed and of excellent quality.

Standard equipment on the entry-level Kodiaq Select includes 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, an electric driver’s seat with memory, heated front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, a 13-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless smartphone mirroring, a full suite of active safety features and an abundance of Skoda’s ‘simply clever’ features such as rubbish bins in the front doors, an umbrella and even a windshield washer reservoir.

The Kodiaq range is powered by a gutsy 140kW 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, while its driving dynamics are typically well-tuned as you’d expect for a European car. Added to that is Skoda’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty, which is very competitive and is the longest for a European manufacturer.