Smart has added a new “Styled by Mercedes-Benz” statement to its official brand communications as part of a new celebration of part-Mercedes ownership before its new #5 mid-size SUV launches locally later this year.

Originally launched by Mercedes-Benz in the 1990s, Smart is now half owned by Chinese giant Geely and all its products use Geely mechanicals but, as the brand suggests, are styled by Mercedes.

According to Smart, Mercedes-Benz has had direct design input to every new Smart model, from the exterior and interior design to the build quality and materials used inside.

Smart #3

At the global media premier of the Smart #5 in Byron Bay NSW late last year, Mercedes-Benz Chief of Design for Smart, Kai Sieber, outlined the design DNA for the Smart range. “The three keywords were, love, pure and unexpected. I believe we have achieved that with pure and elegant streamlined exteriors, even for the more outdoor focused #5, and achieved a perfect balance of aesthetics and aerodynamics.”

“We have worked on creating a whole new sensation of space inside the cabins, combining superior room efficiency with unique design features that create and emotional connection and a feeling of premium comfort. We have also added unexpected touches to both exterior and interior design; from the recessed door handles to the way the worked to make driving and interacting with the car as natural and immersive as possible.”

The Smart #1 and Smart #3 ranges have been available in Australia since late 2024 and its latest product, the #5 mid-size SUV, will be launched by year’s end. The #5 is the largest model the brand has ever produced and in top-spec Brabus form , makes a massive 475kW of power and hits 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

Local pricing and specifications for the Smart #5 will be announced closer to its late 2025 Australian release date.