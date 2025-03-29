Smart #3 Brabus: Smarter the second time

Remember Smart, the car brand famous for making tiny city cars which first appeared in the early noughties? Australia got its original taste of the brand in 2003, backed by parent company Mercedes-Benz. It found some very loyal owners but its sales were limited and the brand eventually left our market in 2014. Now Smart is back with two new models that promise to stand out from the crowd – as the brand has always attempted to do. Is its #3 Brabus halo model worth consideration over other small electric SUVs? Now a joint venture between Mercedes and Geely, Smart has relaunched with the #3 (yes, that’s ‘hashtag three’) and the smaller #1 below it. Both cars use the same scalable platform as the Volvo EX30 and Zeekr X, both of which are already sold here. 108 The #3 range is priced from a reasonable $57,900 plus on-road costs with the top-spec Brabus tested here asking $70,900 plus on-road costs, or between $300 and $3,000 less expensive than the EX30.

Standard equipment includes a panoramic glass roof, powered/heated/cooled front seats, 13-speaker Beats audio, a 12.8-inch touchscreen with live services, over-the-air updates, wireless smartphone mirroring, ambient lighting,

a head-up display and a full suite of active safety kit including AEB, adaptive cruise control, adaptive lane guidance and Matrix adaptive high beam. The Brabus adds more drive modes with launch control, 20-inch alloy wheels, suede and synthetic leather upholstery, sports seats, red brake callipers and sportier exterior styling with many Brabus badges. 108 All #3s use a 66kWh NMC battery that can be DC fast charged at up to 150kW for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in less than 30 minutes. Lower-spec #3s use a 200kW rear-mounted motor with the Brabus further adding a front axle motor for dual-motor all-wheel drive. Combined outputs are a huge 315kW of power and 543Nm of torque – almost 10 times as powerful as the original Smart Fortwo.

With a claimed 0-100km/h time of just 3.7 seconds, the #3 Brabus is quick and it backs up the performance with engaging handling that belies its beefy 1910kg tare mass. The steering is not that tactile but it is quick and well weighted, and even for a sporty model, the ride is impressively well damped. Only the sensitive lane keeping and speed limit warning chimes annoy when behind the wheel, though they’re less disruptive than some other brands. 108 If you’re looking for outright efficiency, however, the non-Brabus models would be better: our week-long testing returned a result of 19.8kWh/100km – more than 2kWh/100km over the claim – and less than the claimed 415km range (WLTP).

What’s more impressive is the #3 Brabus’ cabin. While Geely did the electrics, you can tell Mercedes-Benz did the cabin thanks to good quality materials and considered design. The dashboard design references the venerable marque thanks to the three central air vents and configurable ambient lighting, and it also feels like a modern Mercedes with plenty of soft touch materials and excellent attention to detail. Centre of the cabin is a bright 12.8-inch touchscreen that’s loaded with features, including even a cute fox on the main page. 108 However, the menu layout is confusing to use and while there are shortcut keys at the bottom of the screen for important features like driving mode, there is no volume knob or other physical buttons to improve the user experience.