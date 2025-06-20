Renault has announced that the first two examples of its new Duster small SUV have arrived in Australia ahead of a July on sale date. So far, the brand has announced that two models will be offered with two different drivetrains, including an all-wheel drive model with a manual transmission. Local pricing is expected to be announced soon.

The two examples are now testing locally ahead of release, but also to test a new range of off-road specific accessories such as a Rhino-Rack rooftop tent and modular roof platform.

The Renault Duster measures 4345mm long, 1921mm wide, 1650mm tall and rides on a 2657mm long wheelbase. Its ground clearance is up to 212mm.

“Unlike many other vehicles in the small SUV segment, the Renault Duster has a level of genuine off-road ability for those who want to escape the urban jungle,” said Renault Australia General Manager, Glen Sealey.

In Australia, two drivetrains will be initially available for the Renault Duster: a 113kW/250Nm 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive, or a mild-hybrid 96kW/230Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and all-wheel drive.

According to Renault, two models will be available, as will seven exterior body colours.

Key Renault Duster available features:

LED headlights with Y-shaped daytime running lights

7-inch digital driver’s display

10.1-inch touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Autonomous emergency braking

Driver attention alert

Traffic sign recognition

Lane keeping assist

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear/multi-view cameras (depending on specification)

Five driving modes (4×4 only)

Hill descent control (4×4 only)

The Renault Duster is due to go on sale in Australia from next month, with local pricing and

specifications due to be announced before then.