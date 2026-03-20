MG Motor Australia is preparing to launch its latest vehicle – the MG4 Urban – a compact, city-focused EV, with comfort, practicality and value, as well as tackling the current fuel crisis.

MG cites a clever blend of technology, driving range and standard features as the primary drivers for buyers looking for a city-focused electric vehicle, with final pricing to be announced closer to launch. The brand assured WhichCar by Wheels that pricing would be sharp.

A 2750mm wheelbase (which is 45mm longer than the existing MG4), rides on a different, newer platform – internally called E3. With that extra space going into the wheelbase, MG claims more interior space – especially in the second row – compared with the current MG4. With the second row in use, the MG4 Urban still features a useful 382 litres luggage capacity. As a comparison, segment favourite the Toyota Corolla, offers 361 litres in hatchback form.

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While pricing isn’t yet finalised, we can report that the MG4 Urban has been engineered to achieve a five-star safety rating, with a curated selection of battery, motor and suspension technology, matched to the Australian urban lifestyle. MG4 Urban will be FWD-only, and two battery packs will be available – 43kWh and 54kWh – but key to the space on offer is the use of a torsion beam rear suspension system, which reduces complexity, cost and frees up space in the boot area.

MG says that it ‘plans to offer pricing comparable to similar internal combustion vehicles’, thereby making the MG4 Urban more attractive to more buyers, who may have been off-put by the price jump to electric propulsion.

From the photos we’ve seen, the MG 4 Urban looks like it will cut a stylish figure on the road, with hints of the sporty Cyberster’s frontal styling thanks to a sharp front end, while at the rear there’s a full-length LED light bar, and attractive 17-inch alloy wheels.

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MG4 Urban will be covered by the brand’s 10-year warranty when serviced at one of its 100-plus service centres nationwide. “With the widely fluctuating fuel prices Australia is experiencing at the moment, MG is thrilled to be expanding our EV range with this latest addition that offers exceptional value and practicality for drivers,” Dimitri Andreatadis, Marketing Director at MG Motor Australia, said.