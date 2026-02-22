Small SUVs are experiencing a growth spurt – just one month in to 2026, sales are 14.4 per cent higher compared with the same period in 2025. But just because they have the word ‘small’ in their classification, it doesn’t mean that they are ill-equipped for the modern Australian family. In fact, some small SUVs are more capable of coping with modern life than their larger competition.

Here’s the WhichCar by Wheels guide to the 10 most practical small SUVs under $40,000:

1. Chery Tiggo 7

4

Price: From $29,990 driveaway

Boot space: 356 litres (rear seats up); 1672 litres (rear seats folded)

Drivetrains: 1.6-litre turbo-petrol or 1.5-litre turbo plug-in hybrid

It might bridge the small/medium divide but it’s our contention the Chery Tiggo 7 is the most practical small SUV you can buy for under $40,000 (or, given the low $29,990 driveaway price of the entry-level Urban, under $30,000 as well) with a huge 1672 litres of boot space with the rear seats folded. With the rear seats up, there’s still a reasonable 356 litres of space (or a more impressive 626 litres to the roof) and the loading lip is impressively low.

2. Skoda Karoq

4

Price: From $40,990 (driveaway)

Boot space: 521 litres (rear seats up); 1630 litres (rear seats folded)

Drivetrains: 1.4-litre or 2.0-litre turbo-petrols

Like the Tiggo 7, the Karoq is classified by the government as a medium SUV, but its dimensions place it in the small category – it’s 70mm shorter in length than a Toyota Corolla Cross which is officially classed as a small SUV. Regardless of what segment it fits into, it’s still very practical. At 521 litres, the Karoq’s boot is the largest here both with the rear seats up and folded, almost the largest as well at a massive 1630 litres. Helping practicality further are the usual Skoda ‘simply clever’ features like netting, a double-sided boot mat and various hooks to hang bags off.

3. Mitsubishi ASX

4

Price: From $37,740 plus on-road costs

Boot space: 484 litres (rear seats up); 1596 litres (rear seats folded)

Drivetrains: 1.3-litre turbo-petrol

It only recently launched in Australia in its second-generation Renault-sourced form, but the Mitsubishi ASX is now the third most practical small SUV under $40,000 in Australia. Offering a healthy 484L space with the seats up and a large 1596L with them folded, the ASX (and its Renault Captur twin) features a dual-level boot floor to hide items securely.

4. Renault Duster

4

Price: From $31,990 plus on-road costs

Boot space: 472 litres (rear seats up); 1564 litres (rear seats folded)

Drivetrains: 1.2-litre or 1.3-litre turbo-petrols

The Renault Duster – or Dacia, depending on the market – is a legendary car and has sold millions globally since its inception and one of the reasons why is because it’s so practical. With the latest generation, the front-wheel drive version is comfortably more capacious than the all-wheel drive model thanks to the lack of rear differential and offers up to 1564 litres of space with the rear seats folded (AWD: 1424L).

5. Leapmotor B10

4

Price: From $37,888 plus on-road costs

Boot space: 490 litres (rear seats up); 1475 litres (rear seats folded), plus a 25-litre front boot

Drivetrains: Single-motor electric

The Leapmotor B10 only recently launched in Australia, but is leaving a mark as a cheap small electric SUV. It offers a low loading height, only a small load lip and a big square boot that opens up to 1475 litres with the rear seats folded flat. Helping further is a 25-litre front boot, which is large enough to store the charging cable and a few bags of shopping.

6. MG ZS

4

Price: From $22,990 driveaway

Boot space: 443 litres (rear seats up); 1457 litres (rear seats folded)

Drivetrains: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol or 1.5-litre hybrid

The second-generation MG ZS has done quite well for its maker. It’s one of our favourite small SUVs around thanks to its value, range of powertrains and practicality. There is 443 litres of space lie behind the rear seats, which increases to a large 1457 litres with them folded. The rear seats don’t fold flat, annoyingly, but it’s still a practical space.

7. MGS5 EV

4

Price: From $40,490 driveaway

Boot space: 453 litres (rear seats up); 1441 litres (rear seats folded)

Drivetrains: Single-motor electric

Sitting just behind its petrol-powered ZS sibling, the MGS5 EV is the brand’s small electric SUV and it actually offers 10 litres’ more space with the rear seats up, but 16 litres less with them folded. Like the ZS, the MGS5 EV’s boot offers a dual-level boot floor to store items securely underneath, perhaps like the charging cable, and the seats fold almost flat to unlock up to 1441 litres of space.

8. Kia Seltos

4

Price: From $31,250 plus on-road costs

Boot space: 468 litres (rear seats up); 1428 litres (rear seats folded)

Drivetrains: 2.0-litre petrol or 1.6-litre turbo-petrol

Although there’s a new one right around the corner, the Kia Seltos is still a great small SUV option and that’s true of its practicality as well. In the entry-level Seltos S lies 468 litres of bootspace with the seats up and 1428 litres with them folded. The rear seats fold almost flat, helping with longer items, and there’s more than enough space for trips to Ikea.

9. Skoda Kamiq

4

Price: From $29,990 driveaway

Boot space: 400 litres (rear seats up); 1395 litres (rear seats folded)

Drivetrains: 1.0-litre or 1.5-litre turbo-petrols

A Skoda placing on a most practical list is no surprise, especially a second one, but the Kamiq is one of the most capacious small SUVs with up to 1395 litres of boot space with the rear seats folded. As with the slightly larger Karoq, the Kamiq includes handy features like a double-sided boot mat and various hooks and nets to securely hang items from.

10. BYD Atto 3

4

Price: From $39,990 plus on-road costs

Boot space: 440 litres (rear seats up); 1340 litres (rear seats folded)

Drivetrains: Single-motor electric

Rounding out the top 10 most practical small SUVs under $40,000 is the BYD Atto 3, which offers 440 litres of space with the rear seats up and 1340 litres with them folded. The Atto 3’s under-floor and side storage help further, allowing you to store items such as the charging cable out of sight. Here’s a hot tip as well: the incoming Atto 3 Evo facelift will offer 50 litres of more bootspace and a new 101-litre front boot, making it even more practical.