Mitsubishi Motors Australia has priced the second-generation ASX small SUV ahead of its local launch in the fourth quarter of 2025. Priced from $37,490 plus on-road costs, the new ASX is $13,250 more expensive than the base model GS it replaces, but significantly more modern, better equipped and more fuel efficient.
Based on the Renault Captur, the new ASX now sits on Renault-Nissan’s ‘CMF-B’ platform that also underpins cars such as the Nissan Qashqai and Renault Duster.
The ASX range uses a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine making 113kW of power and 270Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, and all models are front-wheel drive.
Its claimed combined fuel consumption is at 6.4L/100km and CO2 emissions are rated at 142g/km, making it 16 per cent more fuel efficient and 19 per cent less pollutant than the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated it replaces.
2026 Mitsubishi ASX pricing (plus on-road costs):
- LS: $37,490
- Aspire: $42,690
- Exceed: $46,490
Mitsubishi ASX LS standard equipment:
- Gloss black door mirrors
- Climate control air conditioning
- Paddle shifters
- Keyless entry and push button start
- Electric parking brake with auto hold
- Dusk-sensing headlamps
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Rear view camera
- Driver Attention Alert (DAA)
- Emergency Lane Assist (ELA)
- Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)
- Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Safe Distance Warning (SDW)
- 10.4-inch touchscreen
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Heated door mirrors
- Centre console with armrest
- Cloth seats (textile black and grey)
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- Soft-touch steering wheel
- Instrument panel decoration – silver paint
- Cruise control with speed limiter
- Eco drive mode
- Rear parking sensors
ASX Aspire model adds:
- 10.4-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) with embedded navigation and Google built-in, featuring:
- Google Assistant
- Google Maps
- Google Play Store
- Full TFT combination meter cluster with 10-inch display
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Privacy glass
- Auto-folding door mirrors
- Floating front console with e-shifter
- Ambient interior lighting
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- Cloth seats (grey)
- Height-adjustable driver and passenger seat
- Heated steering wheel
- Illuminated vanity mirror (driver and passenger)
- Wireless charging
- Instrument panel decoration – gloss black
- Drive modes, including Eco, Comfort, Sport and ‘Perso’
- Front, rear and side parking sensors
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
- Mi-Pilot (Semi-autonomous driving: LKA + ACC + TJA) – keeps vehicle centred in lane and is capable of fully stopping the vehicle
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Safe Exit Assist (SEA)
ASX Exceed model adds:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Two-tone exterior paint
- Frameless auto dimming rear view mirror
- Instrument panel decoration – velvet granite paint
- Leather seats
- Heated front seats
- Powered driver seat
The Mitsubishi ASX will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2025.
