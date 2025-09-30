Mitsubishi Motors Australia has priced the second-generation ASX small SUV ahead of its local launch in the fourth quarter of 2025. Priced from $37,490 plus on-road costs, the new ASX is $13,250 more expensive than the base model GS it replaces, but significantly more modern, better equipped and more fuel efficient.

Based on the Renault Captur, the new ASX now sits on Renault-Nissan’s ‘CMF-B’ platform that also underpins cars such as the Nissan Qashqai and Renault Duster.

The ASX range uses a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine making 113kW of power and 270Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, and all models are front-wheel drive.

Its claimed combined fuel consumption is at 6.4L/100km and CO2 emissions are rated at 142g/km, making it 16 per cent more fuel efficient and 19 per cent less pollutant than the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated it replaces.

2026 Mitsubishi ASX pricing (plus on-road costs):

LS: $37,490

Aspire: $42,690

Exceed: $46,490

Mitsubishi ASX LS standard equipment:

Gloss black door mirrors

Climate control air conditioning

Paddle shifters

Keyless entry and push button start

Electric parking brake with auto hold

Dusk-sensing headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear view camera

Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

Emergency Lane Assist (ELA)

Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)

Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Safe Distance Warning (SDW)

10.4-inch touchscreen

17-inch alloy wheels

Heated door mirrors

Centre console with armrest

Cloth seats (textile black and grey)

Height-adjustable driver seat

Soft-touch steering wheel

Instrument panel decoration – silver paint

Cruise control with speed limiter

Eco drive mode

Rear parking sensors

ASX Aspire model adds:

10.4-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) with embedded navigation and Google built-in, featuring:

Google Assistant

Google Maps

Google Play Store

Full TFT combination meter cluster with 10-inch display

18-inch alloy wheels

Privacy glass

Auto-folding door mirrors

Floating front console with e-shifter

Ambient interior lighting

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Cloth seats (grey)

Height-adjustable driver and passenger seat

Heated steering wheel

Illuminated vanity mirror (driver and passenger)

Wireless charging

Instrument panel decoration – gloss black

Drive modes, including Eco, Comfort, Sport and ‘Perso’

Front, rear and side parking sensors

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Mi-Pilot (Semi-autonomous driving: LKA + ACC + TJA) – keeps vehicle centred in lane and is capable of fully stopping the vehicle

Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

ASX Exceed model adds:

Panoramic sunroof

Two-tone exterior paint

Frameless auto dimming rear view mirror

Instrument panel decoration – velvet granite paint

Leather seats

Heated front seats

Powered driver seat

The Mitsubishi ASX will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2025.

