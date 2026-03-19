BMW has confirmed its newly integrated Alpina brand will return at the very top of its model range, with flagship versions of the 7 Series sedan and X7 SUV set to lead the relaunch.

Following BMW’s acquisition of Alpina, the brand is being repositioned as a more exclusive, luxury-focused offering, sitting between mainstream BMW models and Rolls-Royce. According to comments made to Auto Express by BMW’s head of research and development, Joachim Post, the rollout will begin with the company’s largest and most expensive vehicles.

“We will bring Alpina from the top,” Post said, confirming that the first models will be based on the 7 Series and X7.

The new Alpina 7 Series is expected to follow an updated version of BMW’s flagship sedan due in the near future, while a next-generation X7 is scheduled to arrive around 2027. Both will serve as the foundation for Alpina’s shift toward a more luxury-oriented identity.

While full details remain under wraps, the new Alpina models are expected to feature bespoke styling elements, upgraded interiors and a higher level of customisation compared with standard BMW variants. However, major structural changes are unlikely, with development expected to focus on refinement rather than entirely new body designs.

Mechanically, BMW has confirmed that Alpina will remain flexible in its approach to powertrains. That means future models could include both combustion engines and electric drivetrains, reflecting broader changes across the BMW range.

Importantly, BMW is positioning Alpina as distinct from its M performance division. Where M models are designed with track capability in mind, Alpina will instead focus on high-speed touring, comfort and long-distance refinement.

That positioning puts future Alpina models in closer competition with luxury brands such as Bentley and Mercedes-Maybach, rather than traditional performance rivals.

Smaller Alpina variants based on models like the 3 Series or 5 Series remain uncertain, with BMW’s immediate focus clearly on establishing the brand at the top end of its portfolio.