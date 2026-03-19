The resurrected Melbourne Motor Show has announced it will return in 2026 after a successful event last year.

To be held this year from Friday April, 10 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) at South Wharf, the event will cover 40,000 square metres of exhibition space, or double the size in 2025, making it the southern hemisphere’s largest international motor show. A sellout event in 2025, the show now has over 120 exhibitors in a huge gathering of automotive manufacturers and aftermarket brands.

Over 100,000 visitors will experience new vehicle launches, a 100-vehicle test drive circuit, live DJs, famous faces, and attractions for kids including Hot Wheels’ largest ever Australian retail activation, Bricks by Mattel, race car simulators and more.

So far, confirmed manufacturers attending the show include Honda, Kia, BYD, Denza, MG and Geely. Plus, other industry brands such as Harley Davidson, Penrite Oil, Deus ex Machina and more.

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Photos from the 2025 Melbourne Motor Show

Universal will also present the 25th Anniversary Fast & Furious Exhibition, which is an immersive fan experience featuring iconic cars from the global film franchise, exclusive merchandise, and “FastPass” priority access for the ultimate fan, meaning shorter queues.

There will also be the Hot Wheels Activation Zone with an interactive race track and gaming zone, mini cinema and limited edition collectibles, as well as the 100-vehicle Test Drive Zone, which is a chance for visitors to get behind the wheel of the latest models from a wide range of manufacturers.

Tickets for the 2026 Melbourne Motor Show are available online here and prices start from $37.50 for General Admission and Family Passes are available from $99.00.