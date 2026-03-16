The price of fuel in Australia has rocketed skywards thanks to the latest Middle Eastern conflict, now well over $2 with the potential to reach $3 per litre before any long-term resolution. Plus there is the looming issue of continued supply as a result of restricted shipping from the region. Some regional stations around the country have already been forced to close temporarily due to a rush by consumers.

It makes the idea of an electric vehicle attractive once more, after a period where the evolution of EVs has stuttered in favour of hybrids and, for some brands, a re-commitment to ICE vehicles.

With all of that in mind, is now a good time to switch to an EV? Here is the WhichCar by Wheels guide to some of the best value electric car options:

BYD Sealion 7

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Price: From $54,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: Single/dual-motor, up to 390kW/690Nm

Range: Up to 582km WLTP

The BYD Sealion 7 was one of the best-selling electric cars in Australia in 2025 and that’s because of a range of factors: it looks good, it’s high quality inside, it’s comfortable to drive, it’s absolutely loaded with standard features across the range and it’s practical despite its coupe-like styling. It can also be DC fast charged at up to 150kW and it offers a healthy range of up to 582km (WLTP), making it ideal for urban commuters doing school, groceries and work runs.

Geely EX5

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Price: From $41,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: Single motor, 160kW/320Nm

Range: Up to 475km WLTP

Geely surprised us when it launched the EX5 in 2025 as it’s just such great value for money. Here’s a practical, high quality electric mid-size SUV loaded with features that costs around the same as bottom end versions of the Mazda CX-5 and Nissan X-Trail. It’s also just had an update with a larger battery now affording it a healthy range of up to 475km, as well as some new features. Pricing rose slightly too, but it’s still excellent value for money.

Kia EV3

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Price: From $47,600 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: Single motor, 150kW/283Nm

Range: Up to 604km WLTP

The Kia EV3 is one of the best EVs you can currently buy thanks to its long range of attributes: value pricing, healthy standard equipment list, solid driving experience, practical cabin and healthy range. Pricing starts at $47,600 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Air, though we’d go for the Air Long Range at $53,315 +ORC for a massive 168km increase in range.

Kia EV5

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Price: From $56,770 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: Single/dual-motor, up to 230kW/480Nm

Range: Up to 555km WLTP

The Kia EV5 is one of Australia’s best-selling EVs thanks to its practical body, great value for money (particularly at the lower end of the range), long standard equipment list and healthy driving range of up to 555km (depending on the model). The EV5 also looks handsomely futuristic too, while its cabin is high quality and quite practical as well, including the funky front centre armrest.

Chery E5

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Price: From $36,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: Single motor, up to 155kW/340Nm

Range: Up to 430km WLTP

The Chery E5 is based on the petrol C5 that’s been in Chery showrooms since it re-launched locally, but trades its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine for a single motor electric motor making up to 155kW of power, or more than enough grunt for everyday use. On the WLTP cycle, the E5 is rated at up to 430km of range, which is plenty for even country driving, let alone in the city. The E5’s small SUV bodystyle is quite popular and it’s practical with its 300-litre boot.

BYD Atto 1

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Price: From $23,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: Single motor, up to 115kW/220Nm

Range: Up to 310km WLTP

While SUVs are obviously the dominant force in both ICE and EV sales, there are still plenty of people who want a smaller car and the BYD Atto 1 is a perfect cheap EV. Priced from just $23,990 plus on-road costs, it offers a range of up to 310km and up to 115kW of power. But even the entry-level Essential with its 65kW motor is peppy enough for city driving. With its low pricing, spacious cabin for four adults and healthy range, the Atto 1 is a great option.