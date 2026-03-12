In what amounts to a direct reversal of its initial intention, the Federal Government has confirmed that it will relax the sulphur limits it put in place for the next two months, meaning dirtier fuel will be heading to Australia bowsers, amid soaring costs and ongoing supply issues due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Sulphur limits for 91, 95 and 98 RON unleaded petrol will be raised from the current 10 parts per million (ppm) to 50ppm. It’s worth noting that at 50ppm, the threshold is still lower than the 150ppm that was allowed for 91 RON before the new standards came into effect in December 2025.

According to a report by the ABC, Energy Minister Chris Bowen said, ‘it will add 100 million litres of fuel a month to the domestic supply’. The change will also mean that the Ampol refinery in Brisbane, can sell its higher sulphur product into the Australia market, rather than have to export it overseas to markets with a lower threshold.

2

“Our fuel supplies continue to arrive, our fuel stocks continue to be strong,” Minister Bowen said. “While there are real challenges, because our fuel supplies are secure, there is no need for panic buying.”

Australia currently holds 36 days’ worth of fuel in reserve, with the ABC also reporting that Australia holds 29 days’ worth of jet fuel, and 32 days’ worth of diesel. Earlier this week, the International Energy Agency (IEA), made the unprecedented step of releasing 400 million barrels of oil to ensure a stable supply of fuel and attempt to combat further price hikes.

For its part, Ampol told the ABC that the 100 million litres will be prioritised for regional and rural Australians, who have already been hit by shortages. Minister Bowen said farmers, fishers and regional communities would be the propriety for any additional supply.

“In rural and regional Australia, we continue to see unacceptable shortages, we continue to see supply chain constraints, and we continue to see a doubling of demand… demand has doubled, use has not,” Minister Bowen said.

“This is a practical measure, 100 million litres of extra fuel each month, which will be prioritised for regional Australia, with a particular emphasis on Queensland.”