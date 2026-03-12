There’s been a lot of talk out of Maranello over the last two years about the Scuderia’s first electric vehicle, but according to a report from Bloomberg, we could see an even more potent V12 Purosangue first – as soon as the second half of 2026.

Given the controversy surrounding Ferrari even daring to develop a fully-electric vehicle, let alone actually build one, it’s easy to overlook just how harshly received it’s first SUV was, but now there’s a rumoured performance version coming, and the good news is, it’s likely to retain the screaming, naturally aspirated V12 engine.

The Purosangue is rapid, in no small part thanks to the 533kW V12 engine that motivates it, but the 12 Cilindri makes an eye-watering 618kW, so there’s every reason to believe more power can be relatively easily unleashed.

According to the report by Bloomberg, the even more potent Purosangue will go into production in the second half of 2026, making up part of Ferrari’s five new models by the end of 2026 claim. Some speculation existed over whether the next version of the SUV could be a hybrid, perhaps with less than 12 cylinders, but it seems Ferrari has opted to stick with a good thing.

Bloomberg quotes anonymous company insiders who claim the 6.5-litre powerhouse will live on. Contacted by Bloomberg, the Scuderia unsurprisingly refused to comment, but rumours also hint to an improvement in handling to match the added power and performance.

Ferrari’s modus operandi historically speaking, has always been backed by a production number that would not overload the market with vehicles, thereby diluting their appeal or retained value. As such, you’d assume whatever variant of the Purosangue comes next, availability will be limited and exclusivity will be assured.

Cross country rival Lamborghini has gone the opposite way, and followed the likes of Porsche with it’s Cayenne and Macan, but building as many Urus as it thinks it can sell, happy to take advantage of the rabid demand globally for SUVs. Considering Ferrari had repeatedly said it wouldn’t build an SUV at all, the fact the Purosangue even exists is evidence that there’s a continued and growing demand for SUVs from any manufacturer – no matter how exotic.

Given the cost of the ‘regular’ Purosangue starts from nearly three quarters of a million dollars in Australia, and pushes past the million dollar mark with on-road costs added, any performance version would require a significant outlay for the limited few who will be able to buy one in Australia.