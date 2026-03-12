Ferrari has unveiled the Amalfi Spider, the open-top version of its new entry-level grand tourer, combining a folding fabric roof with the performance of a twin-turbocharged V8.

The Spider follows the recent launch of the Ferrari Amalfi coupe, which replaces the Roma in the brand’s line-up. Named after Italy’s scenic Amalfi Coast, the convertible version arrives with a more powerful engine and a design intended to preserve the coupe’s sleek proportions even without a fixed roof.

Power comes from a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8, producing 463kW (631hp) and 760Nm of torque. Ferrari says the engine has been upgraded compared with the previous Roma Spider, delivering improved throttle response and stronger torque throughout the rev range.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The result is a claimed 0–100km/h time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of around 320km/h.

While the performance figures are similar to the coupe, Ferrari engineers reinforced the chassis to maintain structural rigidity in the convertible. The added strengthening and folding roof mechanism increase weight by about 86kg, bringing the car’s dry weight to 1,556kg.

The fabric roof uses a compact “Z-fold” mechanism that opens or closes in 13.5 seconds and can operate at speeds up to 60km/h. When folded, the roof occupies just 220mm of space, helping preserve luggage capacity.

Boot space measures 255 litres with the roof closed and 172 litres when open, providing enough room for weekend luggage, while small rear seats add extra storage.

Aerodynamic improvements distinguish the Spider from the earlier Roma convertible. A redesigned rear section incorporates an active rear spoiler that can generate 110kg more downforce at maximum deployment than the previous model.

Inside, Ferrari has updated the cockpit layout. The steering wheel now returns to physical buttons instead of touch controls, including a prominent red engine start button. Ferrari’s familiar manettino drive selector remains, offering five driving modes: Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race and ESC-Off.

The driver faces a 15.6-inch digital instrument display, complemented by a 10.25-inch central touchscreen and an optional 8.8-inch passenger display showing performance data such as G-forces and engine revs.

Ferrari is expected to price the Amalfi Spider from around $410,000 before on-road costs in Australia, positioning it as a rival to high-performance luxury convertibles such as the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet and Aston Martin Vantage Roadster.