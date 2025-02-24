WhichCar
Melbourne Motor Show returns after a 15-year break

Over 100 exhibitors will take part in the revived motor show when it returns to Melbourne in April.

Jake Williams
bf0d14a2/2025 mahindra xuv700 black edition 60 jpg
After 15 years, the Melbourne Motor Show will finally return on April 5-6 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre with over 100 exhibitors, including 25 car brands.

Manufacturers including Porsche, McLaren, MG, Mitsubishi, Mahindra and Kia, and brands from Inchcape like Subaru, Peugeot and JAC, will exhibit at this year’s show. According to show organisers, nine new models will make their local debut at the show.

MG Motor Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Giles Belcher, recently told WhichCar a number of new models from the brand will make their debut at the show.

04c11183/2025 mg zs hybrid red suv 19 jpg
Organised by automotive collector and car storage-owner Craig Phinn, the show will also feature Hot Wheels collectibles with a mega racetrack built for kids and a Lego automotive zone showing iconic cars made with Lego bricks.

Running from 9:30am to 6pm on the Saturday and 9:30am to 4:30pm on the Sunday, other displays include the Victorian Emergency electric fire truck, ADF military vehicles, car test drives, motorsport and performance demonstrations and even a Red Bull car on display.

c3af0a53/abrook 210930 2022 mitsubishi eclipse cross phev v kia niro phev v mh hs phev 287 jpg
Exhibitors at the Melbourne Motor Show 2025:

The Melbourne Motor Show will be open on April 5th and 6th, 2025 with tickets available at the event website.

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

