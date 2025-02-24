Melbourne Motor Show returns after a 15-year break

After 15 years, the Melbourne Motor Show will finally return on April 5-6 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre with over 100 exhibitors, including 25 car brands.

Manufacturers including Porsche, McLaren, MG, Mitsubishi, Mahindra and Kia, and brands from Inchcape like Subaru, Peugeot and JAC, will exhibit at this year’s show. According to show organisers, nine new models will make their local debut at the show.

MG Motor Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Giles Belcher, recently told WhichCar a number of new models from the brand will make their debut at the show.

Organised by automotive collector and car storage-owner Craig Phinn, the show will also feature Hot Wheels collectibles with a mega racetrack built for kids and a Lego automotive zone showing iconic cars made with Lego bricks.