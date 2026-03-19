Australia’s consumer watchdog (ACCC) has announced an investigation into allegations that major fuel suppliers – Ampol, Mobile and Viva Energy – had been engaging in anticompetitive conduct. Hot on the heels of that announcement, Prime Minster Anthony Albanese launched his own taskforce, to ensure fuel supply remains secure as the war in the Middle East continues.

The newly assembled body, called the ‘Fuel Supply Taskforce’ will be headed up by former Australian Energy Regulator and Energy Security Board head, Anthea Harris. “The government is, of course, responsible for fuel security and supply, but it is the states ands territories that are responsible for distribution,” Prime Minister Albanese said. “The best outcome is to ensure that Australia is over-prepared, and today’s announcement reinforces that approach.”

The Prime Minister reiterated claims by ministers in his government that there was more fuel in the country today than there was three weeks ago, and continued his assertion that any fuel crisis is driven by demand rather than supply. That’s cold comfort to regional Australians already suffering shortages at their local fuel stations.

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The Prime Minister reiterated that a single managing body is the best way forward through the next phase of the war in the Middle East.

“There are a range of forums being held, including the National Coordination Mechanism,” he said. “All those meetings are continuing, but to have a single point of contact on fuel security and supply chains was a common-sense response.”

The Prime Minister explained that Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong is engaging with key international counterparts to ensure a steady flow of fuel and diesel shipments into Australia, and that he has been engaged in that same process as well.

“Our fuel supply is currently secure,” he said. “I want us to be over-prepared and I understand there are Australians in some parts of the nation that are really worried as they watch what is unfolding in the Middle East and that is understandable.”

He reiterated that Australians should not buy more fuel than they need, as the most significant way individuals can assist in the current crisis. For now though, each state and territory will nominate one point person to liaise directly with the taskforce.

With some petrol stations in regional parts of Australia already running dry, the coalition has argued that this taskforce has come too late, but the government asserts it is the easiest and most efficient way to manage supply and delivery, especially into remote areas.