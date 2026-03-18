BMW has unveiled its first fully electric 3 Series, revealing the new i3 sedan as part of its next-generation Neue Klasse platform.

Shown in Munich, the i3 marks a significant shift for one of BMW’s most recognisable nameplates, translating the traditional compact executive sedan into a fully electric format. It follows the recently revealed iX3 SUV as the second model built on the Neue Klasse architecture, which underpins BMW’s next wave of EVs.

Despite the change in powertrain, BMW is positioning the i3 as a continuation of the 3 Series formula. The new model retains familiar proportions, including a long wheelbase, short overhangs and a rearward-sloping roofline, while adopting a more modern, simplified exterior design. The front end blends BMW’s signature grille and headlight layout into a single lighting element, while flared wheel arches and a wide stance aim to preserve the car’s sporting identity.

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Under the skin, the i3 introduces BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology, including an 800-volt electrical system designed to improve both efficiency and charging performance. According to details reported by Auto Express, the i3 is capable of delivering up to 900km of driving range under WLTP testing, placing it among the longest-range electric sedans currently announced.

Charging capability is another headline figure. The i3 supports DC fast charging at rates of up to 400kW, with BMW claiming it can add around 400km of range in as little as 10 minutes under ideal conditions.

The launch model, badged i3 50 xDrive, uses a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive. Total system output is rated at 345kW and 645Nm, positioning it firmly in performance sedan territory. BMW has also introduced a new electronic architecture centred around what it calls the “Heart of Joy” control unit, which manages power delivery, braking and handling responses with significantly faster processing speeds than previous systems.

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Inside, the i3 adopts BMW’s latest interface, including a wide panoramic display and a reworked driver-focused layout. The cabin has been designed to take advantage of the flat-floor EV platform, offering increased interior space compared with previous 3 Series models.

Production of the new i3 will take place at BMW’s Munich plant, which is currently being upgraded to support Neue Klasse vehicles. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin in August 2026, with the facility set to transition بالكامل to electric vehicle production by 2027.

Australian deliveries are expected to follow in early 2027, marking the first time a fully electric 3 Series will be offered locally.