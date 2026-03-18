US tuner Hennessey has revealed its next production vehicle. Dubbed the Goliath 700 ZR2, its new creation is based on the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 truck but has received a comprehensive upgrade, including a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine making a massive 515kW of power (or 700 brake horsepower, hence the 700 in the name). Limited to just 100 units and factory-backed by Chevrolet, the Hennessey Goliath 700 is now available to order in the US.

Centre of the Hennessey transformation is the 6.2-litre V8 engine with a twin-screw supercharger with air-to-water intercooling and Hennessey engine management calibration, which has boosted power by 66 per cent to 515kW and torque has climbed to 830Nm from the stock 624Nm. The added performance allows the Goliath 700 ZR2 to sprint to 97km/h (60mph) in just 4.2 seconds, or 1.4 seconds quicker than a stock Silverado.

Hennessey has also paid attention to the ZR2’s chassis to cope with the extra power, with upgraded BDS suspension and Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers now fitted to “improve control, stability and driver confidence”, according to Hennessey. There are also new 20-inch alloy off-road wheels with 35-inch off-road tyres and a stainless steel catback exhaust system with black exhaust tips.

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Other exterior upgrades for the Goliath 700 ZR2 include steel front and rear bumpers, a 40-inch integrated LED light bar, a skid plate, carbon fibre bonnet and tailgate appliques and, of course, Hennessey badging.

The interior of the Goliath 700 ZR2 also sees some changes, with branded embroidered floor mats and headrests featuring, as well as a numbered plaque.

The Hennessey transformation also includes professional installation, chassis dyno and road testing, electronic power running boards and because it’s factory backed, the standard three-year/36,000 mile Chevrolet warranty.

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Alex Roys, President of Hennessey: “The Hennessey Goliath 700 ZR2 is designed for customers

who want extreme power and capability without compromising on usability and comfort. We deliver

performance dominance and heaps of presence by combining powertrain and chassis upgrades with

comprehensive exterior and interior styling enhancements. We’ve created a truck with purpose that feels just as confident on the highway as it does tackling challenging terrain.”

US pricing for the Goliath 700 ZR2 starts at $139,950 (A$197,000) and just 100 units will be produced.