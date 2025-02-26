You wish: 850hp Hennessey Super Venom Mustang revealed

Well known American tuner John Hennessey has revealed a new addition to his company’s line up, a beast called the Super Venom. Based on the Ford Mustang V8, the Super Venom boasts outputs of 633kW of power and 881Nm of torque - and is covered by a factory Ford warranty as well. Commemorating the company’s 1991 founding date, just 91 examples will be available - all of which, unfortunately, are in the USA. To achieve the 260kW gain over the US-spec Mustang Dark Horse, Hennessey added a high-flow air induction system, high-performance supercharger, upgraded fuel injectors and fuel pump, and a new engine management system. As with the standard Mustang, buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. 23 According to Hennessey, the automatic Dark Venom sprints to 97km/h (60mph) in 3.2 seconds, which is 0.5 seconds faster than the US-spec Mustang Dark Horse automatic. The Super Venom also covers the quarter mile sprint in just 10.9 seconds at 214km/h - 1.1 seconds quicker than the Dark Horse.

The company has also fitted the Super Venom with a carbon fibre ‘VenomAero’ kit with a more aggressive front splitter, a functional front hood vent, side skirts, functional front fender louvres, a rear deck lid with an integrated duck bill, and a fixed rear track wing. Twenty-inch lightweight wheels also feature, as do more carbon fibre trim pieces under the bonnet. 23 Inside the Super Venom are bespoke leather and suede seats in blue or black colouring, a re-trimmed centre console and a plaque detailing each Super Venom’s individual serial number.