Hennessey Special Vehicles has revealed the Venom F5 Revolution LF, a unique 1-of-1 hypercar commissioned by American entrepreneur Louis Florey and built through the company’s new bespoke division, Maverick. The unveiling took place on August 15 at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering in Carmel, California.

Created as the most personal and driver-focused F5 yet, the LF blends bespoke craftsmanship with extreme performance. Florey personally specified every element, from the Cocoa Brown-tinted exposed carbon fibre bodywork to a six-speed gated manual transmission – a first for the model. The design draws on the exclusive “Stealth Series,” with carbon fibre flowing across the body and accented by River Sand Metallic paint and a body-colour tri-stripe.

Based on an open-top F5 in track-spec Revolution configuration, the LF debuts aerodynamic upgrades previewing the forthcoming Venom F5 Evolution. These include a taller rear wing, reshaped dive planes, a new splitter, re-sculpted fender louvres, and an integrated lip spoiler. Beneath the body sits Hennessey’s 6.6-litre twin-turbo “Fury” V8 producing 2,031 bhp, delivering high-speed stability on road and track.

The LF rides on a new-generation XCell_2 carbon monocoque, offering improved stiffness, ergonomics, and pedal box geometry. Footwells have been reconfigured to allow for the third pedal, while machined aluminium pedals carry laser-etched Hennessey logos. Inside, the cabin has been entirely reimagined around analog engagement, with an H-pattern gated shifter milled from solid aluminium, horology-grade switchgear, and a bolt-action feel for the parking brake lever.

Hennessey founder and CEO John Hennessey said the Maverick program allows customers to “take our American Hypercar to a totally new dimension,” describing the LF as “the ultimate expression of the American Dream.”

The Maverick division will offer a small number of customers the chance to co-create uniquely personal Venom F5 builds, ranging from custom paintwork to new mechanical elements and reimagined bodywork.

While the LF will remain a one-off, its ethos will carry through future Maverick projects. Monterey Car Week also saw the public debut of the Venom F5 Evolution production model, featuring upgraded aerodynamics, adaptive suspension, and interior refinements. All future F5 builds will incorporate these updates, while existing owners can retrofit them to current cars.