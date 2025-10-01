General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV) has announced that the Chevrolet Silverado sold in Australia will move to a five-year/unlimited km warranty from today, October 1 2025. Replacing the former three-year/100,000km warranty in place for all Chevrolet vehicles registered until today, the new five-year warranty will also be accompanied by five years of roadside assistance as standard. The new warranty matches rivals Ford and Toyota, and surpasses the three-year coverage from Ram.
“We know how our owners love to use their Silverado, both during the working week and on the weekends, so introducing an unlimited-kilometre warranty is something we know they will love, says Managing Director of GM Australia & New Zealand, Jess Bala.
“The Silverado is a vehicle with a reputation forged by strength, durability and trust, and its passionate owners know they can rely on their truck to get the job done, no matter how tough. This change cements that reputation even further.”
The Silverado range has also seen small changes with the ZR2 variant gaining front parking sensors and two new colours: Cypress Grey and Riptide Blue Metallic.
The model changes and new warranty have increased the price of all Silverado models: the 1500 LTZ Premium is now priced $4000 higher at $134,500 plus on-road costs, the ZR2 is now $144,900 +ORC (+$3400) and the 2500 HD is $168,000 +ORC (+$1500).
MY25 Chevrolet Silverado pricing (plus on-road costs):
- 1500 LTZ Premium: $134,500
- 1500 ZR2: $144,900
- 2500 HD: $168,000
Chevrolet’s five-year/unlimited km warranty coverage commences for new vehicles registered and delivered from today, October 1 2025.
We recommend
-
Best Utes
Best Dual-Cab Utes 2025: Truck
They may be polarising but for some, the sheer size and grunt of the truck-sized ute is not only desired, but essential.
-
Best Utes
Best Dual-Cab Utes 2025: Off-road
For when you need to take the work truck further afield, the winner in Wheels Best Dual-Cab Utes 2025: Off-road...
-
Best Utes
Best Dual-Cab Utes 2025: Towing
When considering a ute purchase, the clincher is towing capacity for many buyers. Here's our pick of the best on the market including the winner of Best Dual-Cab Ute 2025: Towing.