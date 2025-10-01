General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV) has announced that the Chevrolet Silverado sold in Australia will move to a five-year/unlimited km warranty from today, October 1 2025. Replacing the former three-year/100,000km warranty in place for all Chevrolet vehicles registered until today, the new five-year warranty will also be accompanied by five years of roadside assistance as standard. The new warranty matches rivals Ford and Toyota, and surpasses the three-year coverage from Ram.

“We know how our owners love to use their Silverado, both during the working week and on the weekends, so introducing an unlimited-kilometre warranty is something we know they will love, says Managing Director of GM Australia & New Zealand, Jess Bala.

“The Silverado is a vehicle with a reputation forged by strength, durability and trust, and its passionate owners know they can rely on their truck to get the job done, no matter how tough. This change cements that reputation even further.”

The Silverado range has also seen small changes with the ZR2 variant gaining front parking sensors and two new colours: Cypress Grey and Riptide Blue Metallic.

The model changes and new warranty have increased the price of all Silverado models: the 1500 LTZ Premium is now priced $4000 higher at $134,500 plus on-road costs, the ZR2 is now $144,900 +ORC (+$3400) and the 2500 HD is $168,000 +ORC (+$1500).

MY25 Chevrolet Silverado pricing (plus on-road costs):

1500 LTZ Premium: $134,500

1500 ZR2: $144,900

2500 HD: $168,000

Chevrolet’s five-year/unlimited km warranty coverage commences for new vehicles registered and delivered from today, October 1 2025.