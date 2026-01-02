Alpina has long been the connoisseur’s alternative to BMW M, delivering immense performance wrapped in subtle styling and long-distance refinement. Now, that identity is entering a new chapter, with BMW confirming Alpina is officially operating as a standalone brand under the BMW Group umbrella.

BMW’s acquisition of Alpina was finalised in March 2022, following an agreement struck between the two companies in 2020. That deal included a five-year transition period, during which Alpina continued operating largely independently. With that phase now complete, BMW says 2026 will “mark the launch of BMW Alpina as an exclusive standalone brand under the BMW Group umbrella”.

As part of the formal relaunch, all future models will wear BMW Alpina badging on their rear ends, featuring lettering inspired by the asymmetrical Alpina wordmark used in the 1970s. Interestingly, the brand’s website has yet to adopt the redesigned Alpina roundel revealed in 2025, suggesting visual elements of the new era are still being phased in.

Despite the corporate shift, BMW has made it clear Alpina’s core philosophy will remain intact. The brand has built its reputation on transforming BMW’s flagship models into effortless high-speed grand tourers, focusing on ride comfort, bespoke craftsmanship and understated design rather than outright aggression.

“Key elements of the BMW Alpina brand are its unique balance of maximum performance and superior ride comfort, combined with hallmark driving characteristics,” BMW said. “This is complemented by an exclusive portfolio of bespoke options and custom materials along with unmistakable details.”

1

The final model produced under Alpina’s previous structure was the limited-run B8 GT, based on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. Powered by a heavily reworked 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, it produced approximately 466kW and 850Nm of torque. True to Alpina tradition, the car featured an unrestricted top speed of around 328km/h – roughly 23km/h faster than the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe.

Alpina has yet to release a fully electric vehicle, but with the brand now fully embedded within BMW Group and access to its expanding EV platforms, an all-electric Alpina appears inevitable. Rather than chasing volume, the brand is expected to continue focusing on BMW’s larger and more luxurious models.

Future candidates for the Alpina treatment are likely to include the next-generation BMW X5 (current gen above), along with updated versions of the 7 Series and X7 – vehicles that align perfectly with Alpina’s long-standing focus on refinement, torque-rich performance and bespoke luxury.

For enthusiasts, the hope is that while ownership has changed, the essence of Alpina remains untouched: discreet, devastatingly fast BMWs for those who value nuance over noise.