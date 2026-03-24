Leapmotor Australia has launched a new special edition version of the C10 electric SUV called the Sports+, which is now available to order ahead of the first deliveries landing next month. Priced from $53,888 plus on-road costs, the C10 Sports+ introduces a dual-motor all-wheel drive drivetrain to the C10 making a serious 440kW of power and 760Nm of torque. It also adds a number of unique features, like larger alloy wheels and badging.

The C10 Sports+ has also added a new 800V architecture and larger battery for improved charging and range, and it’s now capable of 180kW DC fast charging (up from 85kW). The larger 81.9kWh LFP battery (12kWh larger than the C10) gives it a WLTP range of 437km, which is an increase of only 12km on the regular C10, but the Sports+ does make almost three times the power.

Pumping out 440kW of power and 760Nm of torque, the new dual-motor C10 Sports+ outdoes the regular 160kW/320Nm C10 significantly, and lessens the 0-100km/h sprint time from 7.5 seconds to just 4.0.

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According to Leapmotor, the C10 Sports+ features ‘Intelligent AWD Control’, which is a dual-motor system that “ensures optimal grip and stability on slippery surfaces such as gravel, rain, snow and light off-roading while millisecond‑level adaptive response enables more precise control”.

“Intelligent front‑rear motor switching automatically alternates between single‑motor and dual‑motor driving depending on road conditions and driving demands, combined with consistent operation within the optimal energy‑efficiency range to deliver an ideal balance between performance and efficiency.”

Above the regular C10, the Sports+ also adds larger 20-inch alloy wheels, contrasting decals, Sports+ rear badging and unique floor and boot mats for the interior. Only black or white exterior colours are available with black the only interior colour option.

Leapmotor C10 Sports+ Special Edition standard equipment:

Dual-motor all-wheel drive drivetrain

800V architecture

Sports+ side decals and badging

Unique Sports+ front and rear cabin mats with red stitching (front embroidered)

Sports+ embroidered cargo mat with red stitching

20-inch alloy wheels

Automatic LED exterior lighting

Panoramic glass roof

Power tailgate

Synthetic leather upholstery

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Six-way driver/four-way passenger electric front seat adjustment

Dual-zone automatic climate control

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

14.6-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates

Multi-colour cabin ambient lighting

Wireless phone charger

The Leapmotor C10 Sports+ special edition is available to order now ahead of the first Australian deliveries from April.