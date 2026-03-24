Mazda’s new third-generation CX-5 will be available in five model grades when it launches in mid-2026, competing with mid-size SUV rivals like the Toyota RAV4 and Hyundai Tucson. The entry-grade Pure starts from $39,990 before on-road costs, with the next-step-up Evolve at $42,990 +ORC, the mid-spec Touring from $47,490 +ORC and top-spec GT SP and Akera from $51,990 and $54,990 +ORC respectively.
Options are simple, too, with black and white ‘Maztex’ synthetic leather and suede trim costing $1000 on the Touring grade only, while tan leather is available for GT SP and Akera only, also for $1000.
Vinesh Bhindi, CEO of Mazda Australia commented at the reveal that the CX-5 is a vital cog in the wheel of Mazda’s showroom. “The CX-5 holds an esteemed status in Australia, and the next generation will continue to do the same.
“It brings even more advanced technology, significantly more practical SUV dimensions and is of course infused with the superb ‘Jinba-Ittai’ driving dynamic that Mazda is famous for – and we are extremely proud to off this to Australian customers at an incredibly compelling price point.”
The next-gen CX-5 is petrol-powered across the range with one powertrain option: Mazda’s ‘G25’ 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine generating 132kW and 242Nm (-8kW/10Nm compared to the old CX-5 thanks to Euro 6 emissions standards). It’s capable of running on regular 91 RON fuel, and uses a claimed 7.4L/100km on the combined cycle. Mazda claims emissions of 173g/km also on the combined cycle.
The 2.5-litre four-cylinder donk is mated to Mazda’s six-speed automatic transmission, with standard all-wheel drive, and standard equipment is extensive across the range. Standard safety equipment includes autonomous emergency braking for both forward and reverse, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality.
The new CX-5 is also larger than its predecessor, sporting a 115mm overall length increase to 4690mm long. It’s 15mm wider too, at 1860mm, and its wheelbase is 115mm longer at 2815mm. Bootspace has increased by 28 litres to 466 litres with the rear seats up and by a large 254 litres with the rear seats folded to 1594 litres.
Speaking to WhichCar by Wheels at the reveal, Bhindi said he would have loved to have had a hybrid CX-5 available. “Look, we would love to have a hybrid today, and to talk to you about it,” Bhindi told Whichcar by Wheels. “But, what was on the table as an option, and I think for Australia (and many other markets), we felt like Mazda needs to create a Mazda hybrid system that will deliver the Mazda feeling.”
As such, Bhindi says buyers wanting a hybrid, should consider other Mazda SUVs in the range, which offer hybrid technology in similar sizes and value propositions. Mazda’s CX-60 for example, available as a plug-in hybrid, is significantly more expensive than the new CX-5 in plug-in hybrid form starting from $62,990 before on-road costs.
2026 Mazda CX-5 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Pure
|$39,990
|Evolve
|$42,990
|Touring
|$47,490
|GT SP
|$51,990
|Akera
|$54,990
Mazda CX-5 Pure standard features:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlamps with auto high beam
- 12.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen
- 10.25-inch TFT LCD multi-information meter display
- Mazda Connected Services through the MyMazda smartphone app
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Black cloth trim
- 8-way manual driver’s seat adjustment
- Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Autonomous emergency braking (forward and reverse)
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Lane keeping assistance
- Blind spot monitoring with turn warning
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
Evolve adds:
- Frameless rear-view mirror with auto-dimming
- Auto folding and heated exterior mirrors
- Heated front seats
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless smartphone charger
- Smart keyless entry
- Rear air vents
Touring model adds:
- 19-inch machined alloy wheels
- Black synthetic leather trim with synthetic suede inserts
- 10-way electric driver’s seat with memory function
- Heated steering wheel
- Power tailgate
- Head-up display
- Roof rails
- Heated windscreen
- Exterior mirror memory function
GT SP model adds:
- 19-inch black alloy wheels
- 12-speaker Bose audio system
- ‘Signature’ headlamp and taillamp signature
- Matrix adaptive high beam
- Ambient lighting
- 8-way powered passenger seat
- Black leather upholstery
- Heated outer rear seats
- Rear USB-C ports
- 360-degree camera
- Gloss black wheel arch mouldings
- Gloss black front and rear bumper finish
Akera model adds:
- Front seat ventilation
- 15.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen
- Panoramic sunroof
- Hands-free function for electric tailgate
- Steering wheel paddle shifters
- Personalise system with Easy Entry and driving position guide
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