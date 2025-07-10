Following its recent teaser, the third-generation Mazda CX-5 mid-size SUV has been revealed, to launch in Australia in 2026.

Longer and wider than the previous CX-5, the new model looks more modern, while the new cabin design appears to be even higher quality than before. Surprisingly, however, there’s no hybrid drivetrain at launch, though the company has confirmed one for a future introduction.

On the outside, the new Mazda CX-5 was developed around the company’s “Wearable Gear” concept, and uses the latest evolution of its ‘Kodo’ design that various Mazda products have been styled under.

The front end is more chiselled and has a wider-set look, while the rear now features more angular lighting to tie it in better with larger Mazda products such as the CX-90. “Mazda” lettering has replaced the traditional Mazda badge at the rear as well.

According to Mazda, the interior of the new CX-5 is more luxurious and practical than the current model. A 15.6-inch touchscreen sits in the centre of the cabin, which is the largest one ever fitted to a Mazda product. It runs new software, which appears to be powered by Android Automotive software as both Google Maps and Google Play Store integration can be seen. The Mazda Connect system and its controller wheel no longer feature.

Measuring 4690mm long, 1860mm wide, 1695mm tall and with a 2815mm long wheelbase, the new Mazda CX-5 is 115mm longer than the current model with all of that extra length going to the wheelbase. It’s 15mm wider than before as well, and while the company is yet to reveal the bootspace figures, the actual boot floor is almost 50mm longer than the current model – which should give a meaningful boost in practicality.

Thanks to the increase in wheelbase length, Mazda says that rear passengers can now stretch their legs out comfortably and the newly-available panoramic sunroof also reportedly enhances the rear seat’s space. A carry-on suitcase can now fit in the rear footwell behind the front seats too.

Under the bonnet of the Australian-spec 2026 Mazda CX-5 will be an updated version of the current model’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol ‘SkyActiv-G’ engine making 132kW of power and 242Nm of torque paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard.

Overseas models will likely offer more powerplant options, with a mild-hybrid petrol engine featured in the European-spec model. Mazda’s new ‘SkyActiv-Z’ petrol engine will also debut in the CX-5 sometime in the future, as well as a new in-house hybrid drivetrain.

The 2026 Mazda CX-5 is due to go on sale in Australia sometime in 2026, with local pricing and specifications due to be confirmed before then.