Mazda has officially teased the third-generation 2026 CX-5 mid-size SUV ahead of its July 10 debut, showing off new details of its styling and even revealing a potential new drivetrain detail.

Set to offer hybrid power for the first time, the new Mazda CX-5 will be revealed at 6pm on July 10. While the shadowy images released by Mazda and brighter by WhichCar don’t show off its full design, we can see that it’s set to be very evolutionary on the current model, albeit with sharper details such as the dual-layered frontal LED daytime running lights.

The body is very similarly shaped to the current model with a swoopy and aggressive bonnet shown off, while the tailights show a similar shape to the brand’s large SUV lineup, most similar to the CX-80 seven-seater.

From the teaser images, we can also see that the new CX-5 is definitely larger in shape to the current model, with some rumours pointing to a 110mm increase in length over the current model, which measures 4575mm in length.

Mazda is yet to announce the new CX-5’s underpinnings or any mechanical details, but it’s likely to use the front/all-wheel drive based underpinnings of the Mazda3 and CX-30, and not the rear/all-drive platform that the CX-60 and above use.

The teaser image showing the rear of the new CX-5 gives a clue to its drivetrain: the ‘e-SkyActiv-G’ badging indicates that it will use a mild-hybrid drivetrain in at least some markets. The current model uses a mild-hybrid set up in European markets, though not yet in Australia.

A full-hybrid set up, like in rivals such as the Toyota RAV4, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson, will also be joining the new CX-5’s lineup, likely an in-house set up using the brand’s new ‘SkyActiv-Z’ 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The new engine will offer more performance and better fuel economy than the current ‘SkyActiv-G’ motor, and will meet strict Euro 7 emissions regulations in Europe.

The CX-5 is a crucial vehicle for Mazda. It’s its global best-selling model, and has been the best-selling Mazda in Australia since 2019. In fact, for a long time, it was Australia’s best-selling SUV before the current RAV4 arrived with hybrid power. So far in 2025, it’s sitting in third place on the mid-size SUV sales charts with 9409 units delivered to the end of May.

The next-generation Mazda CX-5 is set to be revealed on July 10 at 6pm, with local details such as drivetrains and specifications yet to confirmed.