Medium SUVs are the top-selling vehicle in Australia and their popularity shows no signs of waning anytime soon. They cover a wide range of prices, brands, fuel types and even buyers, so while they are usually bought for their practicality, it’s fair to say that those who like driving are also part of the customer set.

Unfortunately, many of the genre are fairly unexciting to drive from the point of view of a motoring enthusiast, but there are still some options that will excite. Here are five medium SUV models that can still be driven more like cars:

Mazda CX-5

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Price: From $37,240 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains: 115kW 2.0-litre petrol, 139kW 2.5-litre or 170kW 2.5-litre turbo petrols

The Mazda CX-5 has long been one of the best medium SUVs to drive, and the current version – we can’t yet comment on the new version that’s due to launch in Australia soon – is no different. As we’ve come to expect from Mazda, the CX-5 is just so much more dynamic than the majority of its rivals with great steering, a communicative and nimble chassis and excellent handling that makes it more fun to drive than rivals. Sure, its drivetrains are a bit old school with no hybrids on offer, but the CX-5 is old school in the best way. It continues to be the mainstream medium SUV of choice for those who like driving.

BMW X3

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Price: From $87,300 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains: 140kW 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 220kW 2.0-litre turbo plug-in hybrid, 210kW 3.0-litre turbo-diesel or 280kW 3.0-litre turbo-petrol

BMW has used “the ultimate driving machine” as its tagline for over 50 years and has embodied all of its products with that feeling since. The X3, which has been one of the best-selling BMWs since its inception in 2002, is no different and offers a higher level of driver involvement than rivals. Even the base model X3 20 – which is rear-wheel drive, by the way – is dynamic and fun to drive. At the opposite end of the line-up is the high-performance M50, which adds a significant amount of grunt and a more focused suspension set up. Regardless of powertrain, the X3 is more fun than its direct competition, and remains one of the best medium SUVs for keen drivers.

Porsche Macan

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Price: From $129,800 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains: 250kW, 285kW, 330kW, 380kW or 430kW electric, up to 616km range

A lot has been said about the second-generation Porsche Macan, such as its switch to electric power and that it hasn’t sold as well as the previous version, but there’s no denying that it’s still a great medium SUV to drive. Porsche offers a range of power options, with even the base model making 250kW, and even the handling on the base model is great. Its steering is Porsche-sharp, while it feels much lighter on its feet than its circa-2400kg weight suggests and its ride quality is excellent as well. Despite moving into the electric era, Porsche continues to prove that it knows how to make cars for enthusiasts.

Cupra Terramar

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Price: From $58,490 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains: 110kW 1.5-litre turbo mild-hybrid, 150kW or 195kW 2.0-litre turbo-petrols or 200kW 1.5-litre turbo plug-in hybrid

For a long time, the Volkswagen Tiguan has been one of the best medium SUVs to drive, but the Volkswagen Group’s sexy Spanish arm recently launched its own version of the Tiguan and it’s even better to drive. Called the Terramar, Cupra has instilled a more dynamic chassis in its mid-size SUV than Volkswagen did in the Tiguan thanks to 10mm-lower suspension, more responsive steering and sportier handling. A range of smooth and punchy drivetrains are available, but the enthusiast choice is undoubtedly the VZ with its 195kW/400Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that hits 100km/h in just 5.9 seconds.

Hyundai Tucson

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Price: From $40,100 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains: 115kW 2.0-litre or 172kW 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid

The Tucson won Wheels Best Medium SUV 2025 because it’s such a great all-rounder in the segment, but one of those qualities is that it’s pretty good to drive. Firstly, it’s quite comfortable with an excellent ride quality in both urban and highway driving. But it’s also a good handler and its steering is quick and relatively feelsome, too. It’s also quick in hybrid form, with 172kW on offer that’s enough for a 0-100km/h sprint time in an estimated early-7.0 second range. For a regular non-enthusiast medium SUV, the Tucson surprises with its dynamic ability.